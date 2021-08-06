The Phuket News
Over 35k foreign residents register online for jabs

BANGKOK: More than 35,000 foreign residents have registered for COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Foreign Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 August 2021, 11:25AM

The ‘ExpatVac’ website launched last Sunday (Aug 1). Photo: Bangkok Post

Spokesman Tanee Sangrat said that as of Tuesday (Aug 3), a total of 35,455 expatriates across the country had registered with www.expatvac.consular.go.th for vaccination services. Of them, 7,793 are over 60, 2,500 have underlying health conditions and 143 are pregnant.

The registration site for COVID-19 vaccinations was launched on Sunday morning for foreign residents in all provinces across the country who have not yet received a dose.

Mr Tanee said priority will be given to those aged 60 years and above, those who are at least 12 weeks pregnant, and those who have any of seven underlying medical conditions.

The applicants will be informed of the date and place for the first dose of vaccination when their slots are ready.

For Thai students planning to study abroad this year, he said those in Bangkok can register for vaccination at https://form.jotform.com/Bangrak_VH/BangrakVHcenter while those in the provinces can register at http://qr.w69b.com/g/m2TKAo9GM.

The students must submit documents including a student visa and proof of enrolment in an educational institute abroad.

CaptainJack69 | 06 August 2021 - 12:09:59 

There a few countries in the world where students can go to study where it wont be easier to get vaccinated there, yes Thailand, EVEN as a foreigner most countries will happily vaccinate you, and for free.

 

