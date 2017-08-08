PHUKET: Over 16,000 migrant workers registered at the fifteen-day migrant worker registration centre set up at Saphan Hin on July 24.

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 02:51PM

Over 16,000 migrant workers registered in the 15-day registration period. Photo: Ian Fuller

The registration center was announced last month by Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawas and held from the July 24 until yesterday (Aug 7), at the Indoor Stadium in Saphan Hin (see story here).

An unnamed official from the Phuket Employment Office today (Aug 8) confirmed to The Phuket News, “There were 16,614 migrant workers who registered at the centre, of those, 15,880 were from Myanmar, 532 from Laos, and 202 from Cambodia.”

Employers of the migrant workers were registered at a total number of 4,812.

“Of the 4,812 employers, 3,515 were considered ‘normal citizens’, while 1,294 were organisations or businesses, and three were other foreigners,” she said.