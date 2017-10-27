The Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort has won the “Best Resort (Service Excellence) – Asia Pacific” Award at the 2017 Travel Weekly Asia Reader’s Choice Awards.

Friday 27 October 2017, 10:47AM

Rory Campbell the Area Director for Sales and Marketing for Outrigger Resorts in Thailand received the award on October 23 at a ceremony at the Imperial Ballroom of the Mandarin Orchard Singapore. The audience comprised more than 100 international travel industry leaders and influencers.

Forty-six awards were presented across 10 categories. The nominations and winners were voted by Travel Weekly Asia’s readers – a group made up of professionals from different spectrums within the travel industry.

Robert Sullivan, president of the Travel Group, Northstar Travel Group, said: “The Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards are the most influential ranking of travel suppliers in the Asia Pacific region. Past award recipients have served as inspiration for the industry. I am pleased that this year’s winners continue to raise the bar in their areas of expertise.”

Irene Chua, Group Publisher of Travel Weekly Asia, added: “Having a reward that honours achievement is a fitting recognition and acknowledgement of the flying stars within the travel industry. We salute brilliance to give the winner a duly deserved accolade in the hope that it will motivate continued progress.”

After the awards ceremony, Mr Campbell said: “The award is dedicated to all the hosts at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort who work hard to please our multi-cultural guests from all round the world.”

Some 315 hosts (staff) at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort help guests ‘Escape Ordinary’ by providing attentive service and a unique range of Outrigger Signature Experiences reflecting the best of destination Phuket and Thai culture. The hosts’ service ethic is also apparent to MICE visitors meeting at the Similan Ballroom event space.

A full list of winners in the Travel Weekly Asia Reader’s Choice Awards 2017 can be found here.



