‘Open Mic Night’ at the Green Man is Phuket’s time to shine

The Green Man Pub and Restaurant was abuzz last month for its first-ever Open Mic Night hosted by Theatrix.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 02:00PM

The pub was full of spectators and performers and they weren’t disappointed. The excitement was palpable. A memorable evening of fun was had by all.

Meike Lange, the hostess for the evening, kept things flowing as the widely varied performers took the stage. There was: music provided by Dasha Gorodtsova, DivaLicious, Istvan Gyorffy, Tony Edwards, the Ukuladies and Viktor Platkov, ranging from Beatles and Queen covers to the latest tunes.

There was poetry read by Diana Davis and Alesya Platkova, Alesya being a 10-year-old who read her own compositions. Joel Adams shared an eye-opening, interactive piece on how we are quoting Shakespeare every day without knowing it. Outta the Box improv team trotted out two improvised sketches, Lines Onstage and Shopping Channel, and Patrick Campbell read a portion of his new book, Phuket Days.

It’s just going to get better from here! Several of the performers said they are eager to participate in the next Open Mic night that is coming up this Saturday, September 30, and most importantly, the floor is open to all talent, including you! So come along and join the fun, and write or call Theatrix in advance to book a spot for the next one.

It could be music, songs, poetry, acting, comedy, improv, magic, storytelling or more – almost everyone has a hidden talent or passion and Theatrix’s “Open Mic Night” is the place to show-off your special talent to a friendly audience.
Those interested in performing just need to contact Joel Adams at theatrixphuket@gmail.com or call 093 649 0066.

Don’t delay. Reserve your place while there’s still room for more. Come watch and listen or get up on stage and perform at Theatrix’ Open Mic Nights at the Green Man Pub the last Saturday of every month!

 

 
