The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

ONYX announces promotions amid regional expansion

PHUKET: As part of its continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific, ONYX Hospitality Group has announced two senior promotions with Pierre-Andre Pelletier named Regional Vice President of Operations for South Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives; and David Cumming named Regional Vice President of Operations for Bangkok, Malaysia and Laos.

tourism, economics,

The Phuket News

Sunday 6 August 2017, 01:00PM

Left: Pierre-Andre Pelletier. Right: David Cumming
Left: Pierre-Andre Pelletier. Right: David Cumming

Previously the Vice President and Area General Manager for South Thailand, Pierre-Andre in his new position takes on added leadership responsibilities in the Maldives and Vietnam. ONYX currently operates Amari Havodda Maldives and is preparing for the early 2018 opening of OZO Hoi An. The company is in active negotiations with partners on potential new developments in both destinations.

Hailing from a family of hoteliers and restaurateurs, Switzerland-born Mr Pelletier joined the company in 1993. He has served as General Manager of Amari Pattaya, Amari Watergate Bangkok and more recently, the group’s flagship Amari Phuket, where he will continue to be based.

Mr Cumming has been elevated from his previous role as Vice President and Area General Manager for Bangkok. In his expanded role, David will support the company’s future growth in Malaysia, where ONYX has one newly-launched Amari and three additional hotels in the pipeline, and Laos, the location of three new Amari properties currently under development.

A 25-year veteran in hospitality, Mr Cumming has been with the company since 2004 and has been General Manager at both Amari Pattaya and Amari Watergate Bangkok. He also held a corporate leadership role as Vice President of Operational Development at ONYX Hospitality Group, providing his wealth of industry expertise to new hotel openings. Mr Cumming will continue to be based at Amari Watergate Bangkok, location of the group’s global head office.

C and C Marine

“This is an exciting time in the ongoing development and expansion of ONYX Hospitality Group, and also the year that we enter new markets like Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos,” said Douglas Martell, President & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group.

“The expansion of both Pierre-Andre’s and David roles is an important step towards enhancing our commitment within these markets and paving the way for our future growth.”

Based in Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group has a growing regional portfolio of 44 operating properties across three core brands in eight countries. The Group has a robust development pipeline of 21 new properties in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia, and has set a target of having 99 hotels by 2024 as part of its journey towards being the best medium-sized hospitality player in the region.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Where's the money? No report of attempts to recover it - or is recovery reserved just for politicians?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Because all that matters under the Thai 'system' is face. The Department of Intellectual Property wanted to earn face by getting their name an...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12... I don't find his comments "stupid" at all. They are intelligent, relevant, concise and addresses with clarity the inane commen...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

BenPendejo... read the article..."Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea." The babble of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Its the same in any town in Phuket. Just 5 minutes walking around you can see 20 such places. In places like Patong you dont even have to walk as more...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Eagle@ Like your stupid comments the most of the time you wright a comments to another people Post in Phuket News Mr Eagle. But it is good that there...(Read More)

Tears of joy as Phuket lifeguard returns B100k to Chinese tourist

What a top man this man is for his honesty. I have always thought the lifeguards are good decent people and do a great job under difficult circumstanc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

OK Joe and brother Eagle, yeah...they pulled this one off...luckily. The issue is that they should have prevented the guy from entering the water, an...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

yvonne... the doomsayers and Thai haters have not agreed with you. Read the lifesavers website to at least get some understanding of what training the...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

Rorri_2...as per usual you have no idea what you are talking about. How can anyone make a judgment on here on scant original articles about what occur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.