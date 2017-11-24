TRIATHLON: Born and raised in Bangkok, Nichakarn Ruttanaporn, or “Nini” to her friends, had never run further than three kilometres until she went to university. So it was that at the end of her first year in uni a charity run was being held and she thought she would give it a try and raise some money for charity.

Saturday 25 November 2017, 05:15PM

Nichakarn ‘Nini’ Ruttanaporn seen here just ahead of the cycling stage of the 2016 Ironman 70.3 event.

“The options were either 5km or 10km. I was about to sign up for just the 5km, but two of my friends persuaded me to go for the 10km, and we started training together after classes,” Nini explained in a recent interview with The Phuket News.

However, today, Nini competes as an amateur athlete in competitions such as the Laguna Triathlon and even the Ironman 70.3 Thailand event which is being held in Phuket this coming Sunday (Nov 26). She is also a member of Thai Elite, a group of amateur Thai athletes who compete in local races and even has a special league in which the members compete with each other.

I then asked Nini to explain ab it more about her her progression from fun-runner to competitive triathlete.

She explained that after finishing high school, she went to the UK to study medicine at the University of Leicester and she graduated as a medical doctor in 2015.

She had always loved sports, she said, “and by that I mean any activities that involved exerting myself. Growing up I participated in many sports, such as Taekwando, equestrian competitions, tennis, basketball, football, badminton, softball, athletics, etc…. you name it, I’ve done it!”

After graduating, Nini decided to move back to Thailand and settle in Phuket to pursue her childhood dream of becoming an high-level athlete. After taking part in her first 10km charity run, Nini realised that it was running made her very happy in particular.

“I found that running was a great way to de-stress myself after studying hard. It gave my brain a little break, but it was also good to keep me fit,” she said.

Nini then said after 10km charity runs, she quickly progressed to 42km races, or in other words, marathons.

“I ran three marathons in total while I was in medical school. One of them was the London Marathon in 2014. This is one race I am very proud of because I had to qualified to enter and I also got to raise money for the Thai Children Trust charity,” she explained.

But then it came to a point where even marathons weren’t enough to fulfill Nini’s ambitions, she want more, she wanted to find a new challenge.

“I saw a video clip on the internet of an Ironman race and was very inspired by it. However, there were two problems… I didn’t really know how to ride a bike and didn’t think I could swim non-stop for that long, but I thought I would give it a go anyway,” she said.

“I bought myself a cheap road bike and signed up for a local race – the East-Leake Sprint – which I won for my age-group. After that I was hooked!

“I fell in love with this endurance sport because it challenges me not only physically but also mentally. You have to be real tough inside and out. It’s all about getting the best out of yourself,” she added.

When asked about her best triathlon experiences to date, Nini said that it would have to be the Ironman 70.3 Danang 2016.

“I broke my personal best and Thailand’s middle distance record in this race, and it was just four months after coming back from a foot fracture and three hand surgeries. I fought [until] my eyeballs [almost came] out of their sockets to make this comeback… against all the obstacles and doubts I had,” she said.

“However, in my most recent race, the Challenge Kanchanaburi which was held only last month, I won the amateur category on a very tough course. That was also a great experience,” she noted.

“But to be honest, it’s very difficult to pick out a best experience because everyday, in training and racing I always learn something new, so to me every day getting to do what I love is always the best day,” she added.

Competing in triathlons is certainly no easy feat, and it’s easy to witness just how much these intense races take out of athletes by looking their exhausted faces as they cross the finish line. So how does Nini train for an event such as the Ironman 70.3 Thailand?

“It’s very difficult to say, as this depends on my coach and his plan. But I would say… a lot!”

Leading up to this Sunday’s event, and having been on the island well in advance of it, Nini explained that she managed to scout her way through the bike course and really liked the challenge of it.

“Coming out of the water, you will be sent straight up the hills in Nai Thon. They are a series of short steep climbs with tricky descents. Be very careful with the hairpin turn and take your time. The rest of the course is easy rolling with good road surfaces and beautiful scenery.

“You will really enjoy this ride. It will never get boring, I promise!” she said.

“My advice is to stay well hydrated on the bike as it will get very hot on the run,” she added.

So now she has the preparations under her belt, what does Nini hope to achieve in Sunday’s big race?

“I’m very much looking forward to this exciting day, racing hard, having a lot of fun, getting the best out of myself and seeing how fast my legs can get me to the finish line.”

And in five years on from now?

“I would like to see myself racing in the field of international long-distance professional triathletes representing Thailand. I really hope I could inspire the younger generation to take up triathlon and have a role in the development of sport in my country.”