The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘One of the world’s best’

FISHING: Right now fishing in Phuket has never been better, everything, with the exception of Wahoo being caught regularly. The island even got a mention in Marlin Magazine, “Phuket, one of the world’s best Sailfishing destinations”.

marine,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 10 December 2017, 06:00PM

Participants enjoy the last day of fishing in the recently held Phuket Sportfishing Tournament. Photo: Eagle Sportfishing Phuket
Participants enjoy the last day of fishing in the recently held Phuket Sportfishing Tournament. Photo: Eagle Sportfishing Phuket

As the month progressed I had the opportunity of going out, luckily rain-free – surprising as it is now “high” season – someone tell the weather Gods. The fishing was poor, although fish were to be seen everywhere as it’s now the spawning season for Tuna and what predator in its right mind wants chase a lure while they are surrounded by dinner?

You can’t miss them, but only the bigger ones were biting. So the score on the day was 4-3, with a 4-kilogram Tuna and a big Queenie, that’s not forgetting breaking a hook on a rather large Sail.

As I regularly remind folks, usually for conservation reasons, the Andaman Sea is the nursery of the Indian Ocean and this is seeing that nursery in action, moving into full steam ahead. With bait-fish everywhere it’s a bit like trying to catch smoke, you know it’s there, but…

At the time of submitting this article I have no information on the PST competition, but from what I can gather Marlin, Cobia and Sailfish were about but fishing in general was slow, as climate change continues to disrupt what we have come to expect at this time of year.

Last month I wrote about fishing myths and folklore so this month I thought I would recount a couple of other obscure things I have been asked about or told:

Fishing? I can’t be bothered learning lots of different knots.”

In reality, only one (the “Uni Knot”) or possibly two knots are all you need to know for: line-reel, line-swivel and line-hook connections, and even then that’s what your “decky” is for, this plus leader knots, boat knots and so on. I remember someone once told me, I couldn’t tie a “Bimini Twist”, as if that knowledge made you a better fisherman.

I believe your love of fishing and your catch reports speak for themselves. So don’t be put off big game fishing because some “wannabe” made it sound complicated. On charter boats you just look and learn, remembering more often than not novices run off with the prizes.

The NAKA Island

Another thing which has come up, more than once: People stop reeling in, stating, “I’ve lost the fish, the line’s gone slack.” This reminds me of a very grateful client who once was told, in no uncertain terms, to reel-in like hell, only to find a big King Mac just about in his lap.

I seem to get this fairly regularly as newbies tend to forget, these fish are faster than the boat, which is often stopped, and it never seems to occur to them that the fish might be heading right up their stern.

This month’s fishing humour comes from Jasper Forde – Shades of Gray.

You see? I know where every single book used to be in the library,” she pointed to the shelf opposite.

Over there was Catch-22, which was a hugely popular fishing book and one of a series, I believe.”

Tight lines.

Jimmy@fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.