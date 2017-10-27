One Night in Phuket - Fun Raiser Keemala Screening

JIMMY FAME & FRIENDS - “ONE NIGHT IN PHUKET” FILM SCREENING & LIVE MUSIC. KEEMALA RESORT – 6:30-9:30PM - A BENEFIT FOR THE ROTARY CLUB OF PATONG BEACH. Emmy-Nominated filmmaker Jim Newport and his musical alter-ego Jimmy Fame – present the first screening of his new concert film “ONE NIGHT IN PHUKET.” The Rotary – sponsored concert took place July 29. The film feature’s performances by many of the island’s best musicians as well as prominent members of the community, their families and fellow Rotarians. The film will screen promptly at 8PM. Tickets are B650 with all profits going to the Rotary Club of Patong Beach’s HELMETS FOR KIDS CHARITY. www.rotarypatong.org
