The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ofo share-bike dumped in Phuket Town canal

PHUKET: People using the 1,000 bike-sharing ofo bicycles currently offered under a free trial in Phuket Town have been cautioned to treat the bicycles appropriately after an ofo bike was found dumped in a canal yesterday afternoon (Oct 5).

tourism, transport,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 6 October 2017, 11:33AM

The ofo share-bike was found dumped in a canal in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon. Photo: Courtesy of “Pla”
The ofo share-bike was found dumped in a canal in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon. Photo: Courtesy of “Pla”

Pitsanu Supho, Senior Marketing Officer of Ofo Thailand, told The Phuket News that he learned of the incident only this morning after arriving from Singapore.

The news broke after a photo of the bike dumped in Bang Yai Canal near the Phuket Vocational College in Saphan Hin was posted on the “Driving like this must be reviled” Facebook page last night.

“Our Phuket team knows about this already,” Mr Pitsanu told The Phuket News this morning.

“We will look up who is the last registered user of this bike. I just want to tell the user, please do not do like this,” Mr Pitsanu said.

No damage fees or extra charges will be levied against the user, Mr Pitsanu confirmed.

However, any further mistreatment of the bikes will see further action, he said.

“There are 1,000 ofo bikes in Phuket Town. These bikes are available to people to use. Please use them nicely,” Mr Pitsanu said.

The 1,000 ofo bikes are currently available free to use under a month-long free trial that started on Oct 1.

Users must download the ofo mobile phone app and register in order to unlock the bikes before they can use them. During the current free trial no deposit is required. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket's lifeguard problems! Beach torpedo? $1M donation to local school! || October 5

It's always a good laugh to read the subtitles on Phuket extra video as there are some very funny translations on here. But seriously, Couldn'...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

@ Foot: Remember, there are always deep pockets to fill + commissions and study groups....(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

So much anger and bitterness! The man simple wants to show his respect for the King. Pity that people feel the need to throw shade....(Read More)

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

"this being the land of fakes..."Does this mean you are a "fake "too,because you live here?...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

Elements within the PPAO have always been resentful of the efficient way in which the Phuket lifeguards have been established and run. The sad thing i...(Read More)

Phuket Town roads to close for Old Town Festival

Best looking road in all of Thailand. Others should take notice and copy....(Read More)

Phuket Old Town’s history inscribed into the roads

It's nice to see road projects that beautify the town. Phuket is doing something right....(Read More)

Drone ban in Phuket for Royal Funeral ceremonies

The obvious question is why. I mean people say that drones are annoying but... well lets just say there are far more "annoying" things to...(Read More)

Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

So if the Navy are not sure what to do with it, I most certainly have a suggestion as to what NOT to do with it ....... don't stand on it !!! What...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis enters murky waters

The Phuket News reported on 5 October, 2017 that “…The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) – which launched a 1% r...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.