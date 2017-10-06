PHUKET: People using the 1,000 bike-sharing ofo bicycles currently offered under a free trial in Phuket Town have been cautioned to treat the bicycles appropriately after an ofo bike was found dumped in a canal yesterday afternoon (Oct 5).

Friday 6 October 2017, 11:33AM

The ofo share-bike was found dumped in a canal in Phuket Town late yesterday afternoon. Photo: Courtesy of “Pla”

Pitsanu Supho, Senior Marketing Officer of Ofo Thailand, told The Phuket News that he learned of the incident only this morning after arriving from Singapore.

The news broke after a photo of the bike dumped in Bang Yai Canal near the Phuket Vocational College in Saphan Hin was posted on the “Driving like this must be reviled” Facebook page last night.

“Our Phuket team knows about this already,” Mr Pitsanu told The Phuket News this morning.

“We will look up who is the last registered user of this bike. I just want to tell the user, please do not do like this,” Mr Pitsanu said.

No damage fees or extra charges will be levied against the user, Mr Pitsanu confirmed.

However, any further mistreatment of the bikes will see further action, he said.

“There are 1,000 ofo bikes in Phuket Town. These bikes are available to people to use. Please use them nicely,” Mr Pitsanu said.

The 1,000 ofo bikes are currently available free to use under a month-long free trial that started on Oct 1.

Users must download the ofo mobile phone app and register in order to unlock the bikes before they can use them. During the current free trial no deposit is required. (See story here.)