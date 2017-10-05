PHUKET: Official from the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park have warned tourists to be aware of a bloom of dangerous flame jellyfish found in the sea at the popular tourist spot Koh Gai (Chicken Island) yesterday (Oct 4).

Thursday 5 October 2017, 11:39AM

Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr Worapot Lomlim said, “I received a report from officials stationed at Thale Waek (Separated Sea) on Poda Island that many flame jellyfish have been found floating near the coral reef snorkelling area at Koh Gai.

“We are afraid that these flame jellyfish might be dangerous to tourists. Officials have already informed tour boat operators to avoid the area. These flame jellyfish might be brought up from strong winds and waves,” Mr Worapot said.

“Today (Oct 5) we have still found flame jellyfish at Koh Gai. Flame jellyfish are dangerous. The sting of the flame jellyfish causes burn marks. The injury must be cured immediately. Swimmers should be beware of them,” Mr Worapot added.