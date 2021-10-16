BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Officials to splash B30m on ‘Pla Wan corner’

PHUKET: Local officials have requested B30 million to upgrade and increase safety measures on a stretch of road in Wichit notorious for the number of vehicle accidents in recent years.

accidentsconstructiontransport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 October 2021, 10:30AM

The Ban Ao Nam Bo curve on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit. Photo: PR Phuket

Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, and Samak Luadwonghat, Director of Phuket Highway District, assess the site. Photo: PR Phuket

Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, and Samak Luadwonghat, Director of Phuket Highway District. Photo: PR Phuket

Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The Ban Ao Nam Bo curve on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit has seen numerous car accidents that prompted local residents to complain. Many of the accidents have resulted in cars overturning as they fail to navigate the curve properly.

The most high profile case was that of Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, the owner of the upscale Sri Panwa resort at Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, who was injured when the car he was driving struck a power pole at the exact same spot in March of this year.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong was joined by Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luadwonghat on a site visit yesterday (Oct 15).

Mr Pichet stated that the area is frequently dense with traffic as it is a route often used for many attractions and five-star hotels in the Cape Panwa area. There are also many heavy transport vehicles heading to Phuket Deep Sea Port that pass through from the likes of Surat Thani, Phang Nga and Krabi, he added.

Mr Pichet conceded that frequent accidents occur at the site mainly due to cars travelling at high speeds and navigating the sharp curve in a reckless manner.

He confirmed that the government has a project in place that will see improvements to the 1.5km stretch. The road will be upgraded from the traffic light intersection to the Ao Nam Bo curve, especially around the outside curve which will be elevated to force cars to have to make more turns and thus minimise speed. Reflective arrow signs that are clearly visible before the curve will also be implemented to alert drivers and hopefully result in safer driving.

Mr Samak said that Phuket Highways Office has already requested a B30mn figure from the 2022 budget to allocate towards the project. He did not state if this had been approved or when it would be expected to be approved. However, presuming it is approved, he said that once completed, convenience and safety will be enhanced for all motorists and tourists.

CaptainJack69 | 17 October 2021 - 13:40:25 

Yeah, and his blood never was tested for alcohol was it?

Colliding with a tree on a perfectly flat and well signposted stretch of road (in your own backyard no less) is not an "accident" it's carelessness. Of course here nothing is ever a persons fault, well, not a wealthy persons anyway.

Kurt | 17 October 2021 - 12:32:58 

Nothing wrong with that road. Now we witness a hysterical not needed Thai opera 'budgeting' just for the sake of 30+% commissions. Any other explanation? Can not enhance safety for crazy reckless drivers with whatever will be done. Take away the driving license from People who on that road go wrong, and fine them heavenly, confiscate car. Handle it like it is done in smart countries.

Fascinated | 17 October 2021 - 11:04:30 

Some hi-so (in his own mind) crashes so they will splurge out 30m when a few signs and maybe some speedbumps would suffice, along with effective policing. Where' there's roads there's gold in Phuket.

Kurt | 17 October 2021 - 10:42:39 

When other countries say: 'we open', they really open. Thailand says it 're-opens', which is not true. Reduce Q-time, but further no changes for foreign tourists, just for Thai tourists, but for foreign tourists it remains a Orwell-1984 happening. The discrimination is significant. That while the bulk of Covid infections is among Thai.

 

