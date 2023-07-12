Officials ready for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’ event

PHUKET: Officials are preparing to hold the Phuket edition of the inaugural ’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ event, to be held in Mai Khao on Sunday (July 16).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 July 2023 11:57 AM

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam presided over a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (July 11) to ensure relevant agencies will be playing their part in the event.

Present were with Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket); Chaovalit Nitrarat, Director of the DDPM Region 18 branch; Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak; and representatives of other key agencies.

’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ events will be held in all six provinces on the Andaman coast over the weekend (July 15-16), all co-ordinated by the DDPM, Vice Governor Anupap explained.

The aim is for participants to learn tsunami evacuation routes and safety advice, while having fun enjoying healthy exercise, he said.

The pre-running activities in Phuket will begin at about 3:10pm, and include a lecture by Assoc Prof Thongchai Suteerasak of the Faculty of Technology and Environment at Phuket Rajabhat University to educate people about the installation of tsunami warning signs and knowledge about tsunami disasters, V/Gov Anupap explained.

Boontham Lertsukekasem, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, will preside over the official opening ceremony at 4pm, after which the walk/run event will begin.

The running route starts at Sala Mai Khao Beach Resort and ends at the offices of the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), covering a distance of 3.2km.

People are expected to complete the evacuation route within 30 minutes, about the same amount of warning officials believe tsunami warning buoy Station 23461, installed in the Andaman Sea approximately 340km northwest of Phuket, about halfway between Phuket and the Nicobar Islands, will give in the event of an impending tsunami.

As online registration to join the event closed on July 9, people can register at the event in person from 2:30pm.

Participants may dress according to their own preferences, but are asked to ensure their attire is suitable for walking and running safely.

While the event aims to be educational and fun, the first five to complete the course will receive a souvenir to commemorate the occasion, V/Gov Anupap said.

All people, Thai residents, expats and tourists alike, are welcome to join the event, which is free to join, he added.