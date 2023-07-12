Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Officials ready for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’ event

Officials ready for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’ event

PHUKET: Officials are preparing to hold the Phuket edition of the inaugural ’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ event, to be held in Mai Khao on Sunday (July 16).

disastersSafetyhealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 July 2023 11:57 AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

Photo PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam presided over a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (July 11) to ensure relevant agencies will be playing their part in the event.

Present were with Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket); Chaovalit Nitrarat, Director of the DDPM Region 18 branch; Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak; and representatives of other key agencies.

’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ events will be held in all six provinces on the Andaman coast over the weekend (July 15-16), all co-ordinated by the DDPM, Vice Governor Anupap explained.

The aim is for participants to learn tsunami evacuation routes and safety advice, while having fun enjoying healthy exercise, he said.

The pre-running activities in Phuket will begin at about 3:10pm, and include a lecture by Assoc Prof Thongchai Suteerasak of the Faculty of Technology and Environment at Phuket Rajabhat University to educate people about the installation of tsunami warning signs and knowledge about tsunami disasters, V/Gov Anupap explained.

Boontham Lertsukekasem, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, will preside over the official opening ceremony at 4pm, after which the walk/run event will begin.

The running route starts at Sala Mai Khao Beach Resort and ends at the offices of the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), covering a distance of 3.2km.

People are expected to complete the evacuation route within 30 minutes, about the same amount of warning officials believe tsunami warning buoy Station 23461, installed in the Andaman Sea approximately 340km northwest of Phuket, about halfway between Phuket and the Nicobar Islands, will give in the event of an impending tsunami.

As online registration to join the event closed on July 9, people can register at the event in person from 2:30pm.

Participants may dress according to their own preferences, but are asked to ensure their attire is suitable for walking and running safely.

While the event aims to be educational and fun, the first five to complete the course will receive a souvenir to commemorate the occasion, V/Gov Anupap said.

All people, Thai residents, expats and tourists alike, are welcome to join the event, which is free to join, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC forwards Pita’s case to court, Prayut retires, Underpass woes, Piling on the cheese || July 12
Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya
Beached dolphin taken into care
Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue
Australia fears China’s latest Pacific deal could stoke tensions
Prayut announces retirement from politics
B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem
Officials called to fix dangerous sections of Phuket’s busiest road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Missing man found in freezer, Residents push back against Navy over forest rights || July 11
Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok
Residents fight Navy over protected forest rights
Last week the hottest worldwide on record: UN
Missing German broker found dead
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket on flood alert as rains pound island, Phuket temple jump, Reforestation project || July 10
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

 

Phuket community
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

@Kurt Why so much bla-bla and decades of silly questions from you? Of course "This Is Thailand&...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

The thuggery continues. I turned legally on a green light today, taxi driver ran a red, nearly t-bon...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

They both live in Sakhu sounds more like a grudge to me - and the fisherman is a fisherman, not a dr...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

Phuket lost its Expo bid is a good thing, a blessing in disguise. Imagine these unruly taxi drivers ...(Read More)

Prayut announces retirement from politics

Don't worry for Mr Prayut, a lifetime position as a Privy Councilor with the Privy Council on Th...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

why cannot see our little narong here for a picture too? ...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

@Oldguy On holiday in Europe and guess what: Strong rain here and streets are flooded including a...(Read More)

Missing German broker found dead

@JohnC As always, just guessing. No clue about anything but keep posting nonsense. Poor soul....(Read More)

When is a Thai company not a Thai company?

treaty of Amity doesn't always work , The TAT does not recognize this Thai law so if your busine...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

One ponders why Uncle Somchai didn't have to have a maintenance contract as part of the initial ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Zonezi Properties
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Brightview Center
SOHO Pool Club
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 