Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A Chinese man was arrested in Phuket Town yesterday for working as an illegal tour guide. A Thai woman who was with the man at the time was also arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to perform tour guide duties.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 December 2017, 12:46PM

Officials inspect a bus at the Ajindai Thai-Inter Buffet Restaurant on Sakdidet Soi 1 in Phuket Town yesterday (Dec 27). Photo: Phuket Provincial Defence Office
Officials inspect a bus at the Ajindai Thai-Inter Buffet Restaurant on Sakdidet Soi 1 in Phuket Town yesterday (Dec 27). Photo: Phuket Provincial Defence Office

At 12:30pm yesterday (Dec 27), officials from the Phuket Provincial Defence Office led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Prayut Tongpum, Phuket Provincial Defence Office deputy chiefs Rachen Songdang and Tongchai Rattadet carried out an inspection on buses arriving and departing the Ajindai Thai-Inter Buffet Restaurant on Sakdidet Soi 1 in Phuket Town after receiving a tip-off that a representative from a tour company known only as ‘A’ has been hiring illegal guides and that they could be found working on buses at the restaurant.

Joining Mr Prayut, Mr Rachen and Mr Tongchai in the raid were officials from the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army, and Tourism Business and Guide Registration Phuket office.

Officials arrested Chinese national Chinese national Qiu Qiang, 42, for violating Section 49 and Section 86 of the Tourism and Guide Act 2008 for working as an illegal tour guide.

Officials also arrested Thai national Janejira Saelo, 21, for violating Section 60 and Section 89 of the Tourism and Guide Act 2008 for representing a tour company which allowed unlicensed persons to perform duties as a tour guide.

Both Qiu and Janejira were taken to Phuket City Police Station to face legal action.

On Monday Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong ordered officials to take serious action on illegal guides. (See story here.)

His order came after more than 30 Phuket tour guides protested at Promthep Cape. (See story here.)

 

 
Pauly44 | 28 December 2017 - 20:21:44

Because they can't manage anything, just make up ridiculous new rules to demonstrate how hopelessly inept they are, if they had a shred of logic the place might actually function!

Mj | 28 December 2017 - 17:33:50

Why do they not just revoke the tour companies license ?

Very quickly I am sure that NO company dare to hire illegal tour guides if that happen. Instead of high ranking officers spend time and money to arrest one by one.

Kurt | 28 December 2017 - 14:23:47

Wow, a very late in time 'order' of the Governor.
Confused, is it not standard procedure and many times in the past already 'ordered' by previous governors ?

What strikes me every time, where in other countries just 2 plain clothes police officer arrest such a 'law breaker', here it needs the highest gold plated officials, Chiefs, Admirals, etc, etc.
Don't they have competent staff to do a simple illegal tour guide arrest. Just 1?
For what all this many person 'foam drama'?  Quite hysterical.

Asterix | 28 December 2017 - 14:11:02

Starting on Monday 01 January 2018 will be the new regulation about foreigners working illegally in Thailand and the fine will start at 400,000 Baht for employers.

