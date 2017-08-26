The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Officials ‘abetted’ Yingluck’s flight to Cambodia

BANGKOK: Some state officials were complicit in Yingluck Shinawatra’s flight from justice this week and may have facilitated her escape to Cambodia, where she was assisted by people of influence en route to the Middle East, sources told the Bangkok Post yesterday (Aug 25).

crime, corruption, politics, transport,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 August 2017, 08:59AM

Supporters of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra wear white gloves with ‘love Puu’ (her nickname) written on them. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
Supporters of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra wear white gloves with ‘love Puu’ (her nickname) written on them. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

“Let’s just say the powers that be gave her the green light to go,” said a source close to the upper echelons of power in Thai politics.

“If she had been convicted or jailed it would have caused more trouble and social unrest, so letting her leave was considered the best option,” the source added.

The embattled former prime minister shocked the nation yesterday by failing to show up for the final judgement in her rice-pledging scheme trial.

Yingluck’s lawyer claimed she could not attend due to a complicated form of earache known as Meniere’s disease.

A guilty verdict in the dereliction of duty case could have seen Yingluck face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a lifetime ban from politics.

Two other politicians who served under her and were being tried for graft in government-to-government rice sales cases received sentences of 42 years and 36 years, respectively.

In her latest role as a fugitive from justice, Yingluck took a private jet to an airport in Trat, where she crossed the Thai land border to Koh Kong province accompanied by her associates, a source close to her family told the Post.

“Khun Yingluck travelled to Cambodia and then took a flight to Singapore to catch another to Dubai,” the source said.

Yingluck’s older brother Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as prime minister in 2006 and now lives in self-imposed exile, is believed to be residing in the same emirate.

The other source said she “first made her way to Phnom Penh, where she received assistance from various powerful figures in the country”.

C and C Marine

On Wednesday (Aug 23), pictures and video clips of Yingluck making merit at both Wat Rakhang Khositaram in Bangkok’s Noi district and at her home in the capital were uploaded on her Facebook page.

However, pundits suspect these served as a ruse to distract the attention of security forces while she made her escape. The timing of her departure from Thailand remains unclear.

Yingluck was still using social media to issue messages as of Thursday (Aug 24).

One Facebook post urged her supporters not to visit the Supreme Court on Friday out of concern for their safety as the regime has not only banned public gatherings but deployed thousands of personnel at the compound.

Observers say the Shinawatra family has long-standing ties with leading figures in Cambodia. The daughter of Yaowapa Wongsawat, another of Thaksin’s younger sisters, married the son of a Cambodian MP, a key decision-maker in the economic policies of Prime Minister Hun Sen. The MP also runs hotels and property businesses there.

Yingluck got help obtaining a Cambodian passport before venturing on to Singapore in her private jet and later flying to Dubai to see her brother, the sources said.

A message by a high-ranking police officer on the social messaging app LINE that was shown to the Post suggests she left the country on Wednesday.

The sources said Yingluck also holds a Nicaraguan passport, as does Mr Thaksin.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Seems like only one person here or even in Thailand thinks it is premature to say she fled the country!Of course she did,as she knew already about the...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

"but it is just not fair for us and others who work in the transport industry". The thought that it's not "fair" to the gen...(Read More)

Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted

Police investigators never checked shops and businesses of the defendants? What than did the police investigators do check about this case? And so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor targets key tourism issues at consul meeting revival

What areas have free wi-fi and what is it called?...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Holy ****! Something is actually being done! Good for them!...(Read More)

Phuket Governor targets key tourism issues at consul meeting revival

Big tick for the lifeguards who are doing a great job while under funded. I do NOT understand why every beach doesn't have a rubber ducky or Jetsk...(Read More)

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Wow, sounds a bit premature to say that last elected Prime Minister Ms Yingluck had fled the country. Is there this moment any Immigration evidence t...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

So the anonymous driver and all his friends all went for food together and all got fined? Hmmmm Well done col Santi this is great progress. Please ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.