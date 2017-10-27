MARINE: Held from November 23-26, 2017, at Ocean Marina Yacht Club (OMYC) in Pattaya, the sixth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show offers a cosmopolitan mix of boating and lifestyle products displayed in-water and along the water-front at South East Asia’s largest marina.

At the heart of the show is a diverse range of new and pre-owned boats both on display and represented, ranging from 20-foot day boats up to luxury superyachts over 40 metres, and everything in between. Power and sail are in abundance with prices ranging from less than one million baht up to bespoke yachts at more than B200mn. As well as the biggest global boat brands being present, a number of Thailand boat builders will also be showing their pleasure and commercial vessels and charter offerings will also be on display.

For boat owners, or soon-to-be boat owners, all manner of marine products and chandlery items are available to purchase at the show. From paints to adhesives, marine batteries, engines and more, everything a boat owner needs is available, making the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show and true one-stop-shop for all things marine.

In addition to marine products, gadgets and gizmos, there are lots of other exhibitors displaying their wares as well as some excellent ope-air dining options for visitors to enjoy.

Falcon Motorsports will be showcasing the latest models from Husqvarna Motorcycles for the first time ever at the show and a selection of the latest condominiums, villas and branded properties from around Thailand and across a wide range of price points are on offer at the Dot Com Property Pavilion and stand alone displays at the show. These are complemented by high design luxury indoor and outdoor furniture offerings from Thailand’s top furniture designers.

For those looking to dip their toe in the water, so to speak, and get a taste of the boating lifestyle, there will be free yacht cruises everyday during the show (bookings can be made at Ocean Marina Yacht Club’s booth from Nov 26-26) while visitors can enjoy in-water demonstrations from JetSurf who will also be showing their latest boards and technology for people interested in what is the one of the fastest growing water sports trends in the world right now.

Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show will be open daily from 11am-7pm (closes 6pm on Sunday Nov 26) and entry is free.

For more information, visit www.oceanmarinapattayaboatshow.com