Oasis don’t look back in anger

In 2025 a concert event stormed the world that nobody ever thought they would see. Those British bad boys of rock, Oasis, were back and the tickets to every show in every city sold out in minutes. What the audiences that piled into stadiums didn’t know was exactly what was going on behind the scenes.

World-Entertainment

By David Griffiths

Saturday 19 September 2026 01:00 PM

Photo: IMDb

I will be one of the first to admit that their show in my nearest city meant a lot to me. My wife had bought us tickets for my birthday but fate decided to enter the equation – just a couple of weeks before the concert I ended up in hospital and very nearly never made it. Luckily I did and although still very much feeling worse for wear I went along to the show and saw one of the best concerts of my life. Not only that but because of what I just been through I saw the show through a different lens – one that was telling me that I should never take live music for granted again.

When it was announced that Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger was going to bring those concerts to cinemas my first thought was that there is no way that could ever have captured the magic of those nights but I wrong… very, very wrong.

You very quickly realise when watching Don’t Look Back In Anger that directors Will Lovelace (No Distance Left To Run) and Dylan Southern (Meet Me In The Bathroom) have created something really special here. This isn’t just a music doco designed at being a quick cash grab. This is a film that was designed to capture every single angle of perhaps a time that will be looked back on as an important part of rock music history.

I knew this film was special when early on it showed a moment I guess I had never thought would have been captured. The moment that Noel and Liam Gallagher were first in a room together after 15 years of not talking to each other. The cameras captured the first day of rehearsals in France when Noel and the rest of the band first started to explore some of their classic tracks and even though Liam wasn’t present on that day the cameras captured the anxiety within the band wondering what the hell the next would bring. That was when I realised that this film had a hold on me because I started to share that anxiety and suspense, I too was waiting with baited breath when on that Day 2 Noel was standing on the sound stage and the door opened and Liam entered.

From there this film becomes not on a music documentary but at its heart a character story. It seems to capture every single moment of Liam and Noel’s relationship getting patched back together and in a way I guess you could even say that you see emotional growth taking place in them as they realise not only how important their relationship means to them but what their music means to fans right around the world.

Away from back stage and the stage itself Southern and Lovelace also explore that notion – what did Oasis reforming mean to their fans. The footage they have captured of that is something special as well and it is so varied. One moment we are hearing a man of faith use the Gallagher brother reunion as a centre-point for a sermon the next moment we are seeing how a young non-verbal autistic boy made his mother cry by reacting to the beautiful Talk Tonight. Throw in a victim of a terrorist attack and a young girl naming a stray dog after Oasis’ very own Bonehead and you can soon see why this a film that really has an emotional centre to it. Part of wanted to have a chuckle at the people crying in the film but that was hard when I realised that the film was getting to me emotionally as well.

Of course I can’t write a review of Don’t Look Back In Anger without mentioning the music. Yet again Lovelace and Southern have captured the concerts brilliantly well and given fans a fair splatter of some of the band’s greatest hits. You will sing along but it is certainly the heartfelt moments and emotions displayed in the film that will capture you rather than the soundscape itself.

It is hard to believe that a music documentary can tug at the heartstrings the way that Don’t Look Back In Anger does. This film shows that how in the hands of the right filmmakers films like this can really mean something not only to fans of a band or artist but to music lovers in general – my takeaway from the film itself that it isn’t going to be politicians that unite this world… it will be music.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger is currently screening in Phuket and is rated ‘G’

5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film journalist for over 25 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. He currently hosts a film podcast called The Popcorn Conspiracy. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes accredited reviewer and is an alternate judge for the Golden Globes Awards. You can follow him at Facebook: SubcultureEntertainmentAus.