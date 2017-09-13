The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

OA Transport a ‘victim’ of zero-dollar scandal

BANGKOK: Executives of OA Transport Co and its five affiliates have claimed they are victims of the zero-dollar tour scandal themselves, after being implicated in the alleged scam.

Chinese, corruption, crime, transport, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 09:07AM

Saithip Rojrungrangsri, (with microphone) executive of embattled OA Transport Co, accused of being involved in a zero-dollar tour scandal, talks to the press. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Saithip Rojrungrangsri, (with microphone) executive of embattled OA Transport Co, accused of being involved in a zero-dollar tour scandal, talks to the press. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Though the Criminal Court late last month acquitted them of charges, including collusion to reap benefits from tourists, due to insufficient evidence, prosecutors are preparing to appeal against the ruling.

According to the company’s estimate, damages to the family’s businesses should reach several million baht.

“We can’t say when we’ll resume our businesses,” Saithip Rojrungrangsi, an heir and executive of the embattled OA Transport, said yesterday (Sept 12). She said she and other executives are struggling to deal with a possible new round of their legal battle.

After being charged in September last year, thousands of the company’s buses and huge amounts of cash were confiscated.

“It’s as if a tsunami is flooding our businesses – a huge disaster we had no time to brace for,” she said tearfully.

The businesses employ 1,000 workers. The damage to the firms was severe, but that cannot be compared with the severe impact it has had on the feelings of her family, who first started their business 20 years ago, she said.

Ms Saithip, together with three family members, were among 13 suspects, including six companies and shops run by her family. All were accused of being involved in a zero-dollar plot that lured mainly Chinese tourists into buying cheap tour packages in Thailand where they were forced to spend money on unusually expensive souvenirs and services.

Other suspects are Somkiat Khongcharoen, 58, managing director of Fuan Travel Co, Thawal Jaemchokechai, 60, an executive of Fuan Travel, and Winit Chantharamanee, 70, a manager of the same firm.

C and C Marine

Ms Saithip’s family-run businesses were suspected of involvement in the scam since, according to prosecutors, OA Transport provided bus services to Chinese tourists who were allegedly driven to shops owned by other companies and shops connected with OA Transport.

Their shops include Royal Gems International Co, which sells jewellery bought from Chanthaburi, Bangkok Handicraft Centre Co, which runs a leather souvenir shop, Royal Thai Herb Co, a distributor of Thai herb products and other healthcare items, Royal Paradise Co, which runs restaurants, and Bannkhanom Thongthip, which sells traditional Thai desserts and dried fruits.

Ms Saithip denied accusations that any of the companies were involved in the alleged scam.

She said her family was dragged into the scandal after OA Transport leased buses to two tour companies that allegedly provided dishonest services.

She later learned the companies had their tour operators’ licences revoked after their executives were reportedly found to be using fake Thai identity cards to apply for the licences.

Because the companies were clients of OA Transport, the family may be viewed as having played a role in the scandal, she said. Ms Saithip said her family faced many accusations ranging from collusion, to hatching illegal itineraries, to money laundering.

According to the court ruling, there was not sufficient evidence to back a charge that the suspects made illegal money transactions. The ruling was handed down on Aug 25, nearly a year after prosecutors brought the case to court in October last year.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.