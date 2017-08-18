The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Number of 7-Eleven stores tops 10,000 in Thailand

BANGKOK: The number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Thailand has topped 10,000, achieving the milestone at a faster pace than in Japan, their local operator says.

economics,

Bangkok Post

Friday 18 August 2017, 11:00AM

The number of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand has topped 10,000, with that number expected to reach 13,000 in the next four years. Photo: Bangkok Post
The number of 7-Eleven stores in Thailand has topped 10,000, with that number expected to reach 13,000 in the next four years. Photo: Bangkok Post

CP All Public Co, under Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group Co, says the number of 7-Eleven stores totalled 10,007 by the end of June.

It took the Thai operator 28 years to reach the 10,000 mark since opening its first 7-Eleven store in 1989.

CP All plans to add about 700 outlets this year and hopes to reach a total of 13,000 within the next four years.

The company says it is poised to allocate 60% of its planned capital expenditure of B9.5 billion to B10 billion this year for store expansion and renovation.

The franchise leads the pack of Japanese convenience store brands in Thailand, where FamilyMart stores totalled 1,136 as of the end of July and Lawson stores numbered 85 as of the end of February.

A researcher at Kasikorn Research Centre Co, a think tank under Kasikornbank Public Co, told NNA that CP All has endeavoured to meet local preferences as urbanisation has spread in the Southeast Asian country.

The researcher also pointed out that Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co, the conglomerate's food business unit, has long supported the convenience store operator through stable supply of food products.

The 7-Eleven Japan Co has aggressively expanded store networks across Southeast Asia after obtaining the US-originating brand and later giving local businesses abroad the right to operate stores.

The number of 7-Eleven outlets in the region, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, had increased to a total of 14,699 at the end of June, accounting for nearly 25% of the global total, compared with 19,588 stores in Japan.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
