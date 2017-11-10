PHUKET: A suspicious item resembling an ‘M67’ hand grenade caused panic around Phuket International Airport yesterday night (Nov 9).

Friday 10 November 2017, 11:32AM

However, after an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team inspected the item it was found to be a novelty lighter and ashtray.

Lt Capt Yutthana Chitchonlathan, an investigator from the Sakoo Police received notice at 7:50pm yesterday that a suspicious item resembling a hand grenade had been found close to a fence on the airport runway road.

Lt Capt Yutthana was told by taxi drivers, who were waiting in the area to pick up customers from the airport, that they had been playing snooker in their rank when they noticed a dog sniffing around outside.

They then saw the suspicious item laying on the ground just one and a half metres from where they stood so they called the police.

It was reported that the location of the item was just 50 metres from the airport’s runway and 500 metres from the Domestic Terminal.

An EOD team arrived to inspect the item and at first believed it to be an M67 grenade. However, on closer inspection they discovered it to be a novelty lighter with with an ashtray inside the main body and made to look like a grenade.

Police said that they would still collect evidence including fingerprints from the lighter in the hope they will be able to find who discarded the item.