CHONBURI: A Norwegian tourist has confessed to making up a story about being robbed of cash and valuables worth B30,000 by two teenagers in Pattaya to get an insurance claim.

Friday 1 December 2017, 03:44PM

Johansen Anton, 29, a Norwegian national, is interrogated by Pattaya police chief Col Apichai Krobphet, before admitting to making a false police report about a robbery. Photo: Trinai Jansrichol

Johansen Anton, 29, confessed following intense police interrogation yesterday (Nov 30), said Col Apichai Krobphet, chief of Pattaya police during a media briefing.

A police search of his hotel room found all of the items he claimed had been stolen. The items, worth B30,000 in total, were a mobile phone, wireless earphones, Ray-ban sunglasses, and B3,300 cash.

Earlier, Mr Anton had filed a complaint with Pattaya police that two Thai teenagers on a motorcycle had snatched his bag containing the items and cash while he was walking at Phra Tamnak Hill in South Pattaya on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Police began the investigation. They examined closed-circuit television cameras and interrogated people living in the area. However, none of the findings pointed to the robbery as claimed by the tourist.

Mr Anton, who accompanied the officers to the scene of the robbery on Wednesday, walked away from the area.

He was later called for further questioning on Thursday (Nov 30).

During questioning, he confessed he had made up the story as a copy of a police complaint report was required to file an insurance claim, said Col Apichai.

The man was charged with making a false police report and held in police custody for legal action.

Read original story here.