The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

North Korea fires missile over Japan

NORTH KOREA: North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific today (Sept 15), responding to new UN sanctions with what appeared to be its furthest-ever missile flight amid high tensions over its weapons programmes.

military, politics, technology,

AFP

Friday 15 September 2017, 09:26AM

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono says Tokyo and Washington will seek fresh sanctions to stop North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogo / AFP
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono says Tokyo and Washington will seek fresh sanctions to stop North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogo / AFP

The launch, from near Pyongyang, came after the United Nations Security Council imposed an eighth set of measures on the isolated country over its ballistic missile and atomic weapons programmes.

That followed its sixth nuclear test – by far its largest yet – earlier this month, which Pyongyang said was a hydrogen bomb small enough to fit onto a missile.

In New York, the Security Council called an emergency meeting for later today.

The US Pacific Command confirmed today’s rocket was an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) and said it did not pose a threat to North America, or to the US Pacific territory of Guam, which Pyongyang has threatened to bracket with “enveloping fire”.

Seoul’s defence ministry said it probably travelled around 3,700 kilometres and reached a maximum altitude of 770km.

It was “the furthest overground any of their ballistic missiles has ever travelled”, Joseph Dempsey of the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Twitter.

It was a “clear indication North Korea has range – not necessarily accuracy – to follow through (the) Guam plan”, he added.

The North has raised global tensions with its rapid progress in weapons technology under leader Kim Jong-Un, who is closely associated with the programme and regularly pictured by state media overseeing launches and visiting facilities.

The North’s last missile launch, a Hwasong-12 IRBM just over two weeks ago, also overflew Japan’s main islands and was the first to do so for years.

But when Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range, it fired them on lofted trajectories that avoided passing over the archipelago nation.

“The North is sending a message which is, ‘we are not cowering before any sanctions and our warnings are not empty threats’,” Yang Moo-Jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said.

“It has vowed the US would face ‘pain and suffering’ in retaliation for the UN sanctions.”

Millions of Japanese were jolted awake by blaring sirens and emergency text message alerts after the missile was fired.

“Missile launch! missile launch! A missile appears to have been launched from North Korea,” loudspeakers blared on Cape Erimo, on Hokkaido’s southern tip.

British International School, Phuket

Breakfast television programmes, which usually broadcast a light-hearted diet of children’s shows and gadget features, instead flashed up the warning: “Flee into a building or a basement”.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo could “never tolerate” what he called a “dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace”.

“If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future,” he told reporters. “We must make North Korea understand this.”

Tokyo had protested to Pyongyang in the “strongest words possible”, chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga added.

The missile overflew Japan for around two minutes, reports said, but there were no immediate indications of objects falling onto Japanese territory.

The launch came a day after a North Korean organisation warned of a “telling blow” against Japan, accusing it of “dancing to the tune of the US” for supporting fresh UN sanctions.

“The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche,” the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee (KAPPC) said in a statement, referring to the North’s national philosophy of “Juche” or self-reliance.

In response, South Korea’s military immediately carried out a ballistic missile drill of its own today in the East Sea, Korea’s name for the Sea of Japan, the defence ministry said.

The Hyunmu missile travelled 250km – a trajectory intentionally chosen to represent the distance to the launch site at Sunan, near Pyongyang’s airport, it added.

President Moon Jae-In called an emergency meeting of Seoul’s national security council, a standard procedure after the North fires a missile or tests a nuclear device.

The United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed on Monday (Sept 11) are the strongest so far, banning the North’s textile trade and imposing restrictions on shipments of oil products, among a series of other measures.

But analysts expect them to do little to dissuade Pyongyang, which says it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against the threat of invasion by the US.

Earlier this year US President Donald Trump threatened it with “fire and fury”, heightening fears of conflict.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Hard to know if it will have desired effects. I just wonder, what points of view were made by business, and a question is what the honorary consuls w...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

so how many different hats and uniforms will that be on the take playing pretend police. music copy right police, alcohol tax police , late closing po...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

OOPs,wrong quote.It says:They'd find 99% of people drunk in charge of a vehicle!Sorry! Anyway still inaccurate absurd nonsense....(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

But no one in charge of the major scams, tuk tuk/taxis, parasails, jet skis, actually too many to mention, but then, in 12 months, going by history, w...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.