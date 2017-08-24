The work of HIV and LGBT community heroes from across Asia and the Pacific is set to be honoured at a special event in Bangkok in November, with organisers of the first ever HERO Awards currently seeking nominations from community members in Phuket and across the region.

Thursday 24 August 2017, 10:51AM

Standing for HIV, Equality and Rights, the HERO Awards is a gala event which acknowledges outstanding service to the HIV response in Asia and the Pacific, and to the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities.

Taking place on Sunday, November 12 at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel, the inaugural award event has been organised to coincide with the tenth anniversary commemorations of APCOM, a leading regional HIV and LGBT community network.

The event will also raise much needed funds for APCOM’s vital work in relation to HIV education, prevention, treatment, care and support, and human rights.

The awards are also being supported by several other regional HIV and LGBT community networks including the Asia Pacific Transgender Network (APTN), the Asia Pacific Network of People Living With HIV/AIDS (APN+), and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex Association in Asia (ILGA Asia). UNAIDS is also supporting the event.

Community members and supporters throughout Asia and the Pacific are invited to nominate individuals and organisations across seven categories, who have made significant contributions to the health and rights of LGBT people and people affected by HIV.

The categories are: Social Justice; Health and Wellbeing; Community Ally; Community Organisation; Transgender Hero; HIV Hero; and Community Hero.

A judging panel – comprising representatives from APCOM’s Regional Advisory Group and from community networks APN+, APTN and ILGA Asia – will then select three finalists for each category, one of whom will be chosen as the award recipient.

The award winner will then be supported to travel to Bangkok to attend the presentation ceremony in November.

All finalists will be profiled across APCOM’s website and social media, and all award recipients will receive a range of gifts.

The nomination process is free and only takes a few minutes. To find out more or submit a nomination, please visit the APCOM website by clicking here. Nominations close at 5pm on Sunday, September 17.

APCOM Executive Director Midnight Poonkasetwattana says it’s important to take the time to focus on the extraordinary work of individuals and organisations which have improved the lives of LGBT people and people affected by HIV throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“Heroes are as diverse as our communities. What they have in common is the passion to make a difference in the lives of other people. Heroes can be people or organisations who directly help others, whose work is improving the wellbeing of others, or whose achievements are inspiring others.

“Whoever they may be, you can help these amazing people and organisations get the recognition they deserve by nominating them for a HERO Award and by attending the event. I’m also excited that the HERO Awards celebrate our 10th anniversary,” he added.

Taking place in the Eternity Ballroom of Bangkok’s Pullman King Power Hotel, the gala fundraising event will include a cocktail party with an enticing range of food and beverages included as part of the ticket.

There’ll also be great live entertainment as well as an online fundraising auction with an exciting range of products, services and unique experiences.

As well as attracting key community representatives from across the region, the awards will also be attended by high profile members of Asia’s political, diplomatic, corporate, and entertainment sectors.

Tickets are limited. To book please visit: www.apcom.org/HERO