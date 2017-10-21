The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

No nuke fears as PGA Tour makes Korean debut

GOLF: Top golfers brushed off the “crazy” security tensions on the Korean peninsula ahead of the US PGA Tour’s inaugural CJ Cup, which began on Thursday (Oct 19).

AFP

Saturday 21 October 2017, 02:00PM

US PGA Champion Justin Thomas is the top-ranked player at the PGA Tour event in Jeju, South Korea. Photo: AFP
US PGA Champion Justin Thomas is the top-ranked player at the PGA Tour event in Jeju, South Korea. Photo: AFP

Ten of the world’s top 30 teed off on Jeju Island, south of the mainland, in the second event of a three-week swing as the PGA Tour spreads its wings further into Asia.

World number four and US PGA Champion Justin Thomas is the top-ranked player at Jeju’s par-72 Nine Bridges course for an event which carries a massive first prize of $1,665,000.

There were no big-name withdrawals from the 78-man field despite nuclear-armed North Korea recently firing several missiles over Japan and claiming to have tested a hydrogen bomb last month.

“It’s a crazy situation, we can all agree on that,” said Xander Schauffele, who at 23 is one of the bright young talents to have emerged on tour this year.

“If any inch of my body felt unsafe I wouldn’t be here,” added Schauffele, who triumphed at the season-ending Tour Championship last month.

“I don’t really know anyone who didn’t want to come to Korea.”

Major-winner Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland agreed. “There’s things happening all over the world. We wouldn’t be playing an event here if it wasn’t safe,” said McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion.

“This is a first, and a phenomenal field, and you want to go where the great golfers in the world are,” added the Northern Irishman.

C and C Marine

McDowell has a taste for debut events on Jeju, having won the European Tour’s inaugural Ballantines Championship in 2008 at the nearby Pinx Golf Club.

America’s Thomas has made his second start in defence of his FedEx Cup title but faces stiff competition from the likes of ninth-ranked major-winner Jason Day, former Masters champion Adam Scott and their fellow Australian Marc Leishman, who won last month’s BMW Championship.

Leishman played on the Korean Tour in 2006 and is unfazed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un exchanging insults in recent weeks.

The US president dubbed North Korea’s leader a “madman” after the reclusive regime hinted it may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Kim branded Trump “mentally deranged” after tougher sanctions were imposed by the UN.

“All the stuff that’s happening politically, the same sort of thing was happening 11 years ago,” said Leishman.

“Once you’re here it feels fine. I feel very safe. I wouldn’t have come if I was at all worried. I feel good about being back in Korea.”

Other notable players in a strong international line-up include another former Masters champion in South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, and English duo Ian Poulter and world number 14 Paul Casey, who has had seven top-10 finishes in the last five months.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket

Where do these Thai police get there qualifications.."We believe the fire was caused by a wire dangling from the pole" what utter rubbish, e...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

by break failure they mean the driver as normal did not know how to drive and just drove all the way with the breakes on as normal and they over heate...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Very sad and all avoidable, if Thais paid more attention to driving, see them on the phone whilst driving, even on motorcycles, why didn't he pull...(Read More)

Anupong dodges criticism in speed gun fiasco

Just Google: A Decatur Dopler Handheld Traffic Radar Speed Gun costs $950 per piece only (about 32,000 thb). Top of the art! Of course, when you bu...(Read More)

UWCT patron Shelby Davis is funding education to change the world

More of this enlightened altruism needed, badly !! Thank you Mr. and Ms. Davis for your valuable and important contributions....(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Charge the parents for killing their son. Surely a 13 year old is not allowed to drive? although the police seem to have no clue as to that. Even adul...(Read More)

Army defends B16mn spent on Rajabhakti toilet, shops

Thailand state money coffers are overflowing. ( looks like) The toilet story in Hua Hin, more than 300,000 thb per toilet. Now a article in BP abo...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

How are these idiots allowed on the road in the first place. This guy here should be charged with murder and there is not case for his defense. Then a...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

It is getting worse by the day for Phuket Tourist Industry. Now, in a way Phuket has no beaches for tourists. Surprised? Yes! Yes, they can sit in ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.