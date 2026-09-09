No Mutiny as Statham delivers his standard fare... again

I have a theory that one Jason Statham is going to call a press conference and announce that he has been part of a huge Hollywood plot over the last decade. That plot will be that he has actually been playing the one character in a lot of his films and that character is a spy aka James Bond that just uses a different alias on each mission.

World-Entertainment

By David Griffiths

Thursday 10 September 2026 01:30 PM

Jason Statham in Mutiny. Photo: IMDb

Think about it how many times have you gone to see a Jason Statham movie and his character just happens to be an ex-solider, an ex-cop or an ex-special forces unit member who is now on a mission to bring down an internationally known criminal. It sure sounds like the plot of a Bond film to me.

I should also say that despite his characters being mirror images of themselves Statham is one of the most dependable stars in modern day cinema – if you see his name on the poster you know you are about to experience a fun action flick.

In Mutiny, which is directed by Jean-Francois Richet (Plane) Statham (Hobbs & Shaw) plays ex-cop Cole Reed who is now based in Bangkok and is the trusted bodyguard of wealthy businessman Tibu Campallo (Ramon Tikaram – Jupiter Ascending).

On the very night that Tibu holds a special function to announce he is selling a huge chunk of his business and handing the reigns of the rest of the business to his son, Kameron (Chaneil Kular – Accused), he also acknowledges Cole with a special gift for saving his life years earlier. But upon leaving that function things go badly wrong when Tibu and Cole are ambushed by a group of gunmen and Tibu is called.

Worse still is the fact that it is made to look like Cole has committed the murder and he is forced to go on the run. Using one of the gunmen’s identity papers Cole ends up getting on board a cargo ship that is about to leave the port where he soon learns that the gunmen is linked to a human trafficking ring.

Also on board the ship for the first time is staff member Angie Ellis (Annabelle Wallis – The Mummy), who also happens to be ex-military, and when she discovers the human cargo on board soon finds herself teaming up with Cole in a deadly cat and mouse game with the ship’s captain, Marko Madsen (Roland Moller – Skyscraper) and his henchmen.

The plot of Mutiny is pretty simple – it ultimately is an Under Siege style film set on a ship that ultimately becomes the goodies versus the baddies. Yes, it is predictable but like all of Statham’s films there is a lot of fun to watch. Statham has built a brand with his films that is basically that it will pretty much be him laying waste to a plethora of villians as he aims to save the day – and the reason that it works is because he teams up with some very creative screenwriters and fight choreographers to make the films creative.

And yet again that is what works so well here. Cinema goers are not going to walk away from Mutiny lauding its plot – they are going to walk away marvelling at the brilliant hand-to-hand combat sequences and how creative the film has been with its kills. If you need an example of that in the film then watch out for how Statham uses a lock during a fight.

I can guarantee that most of the fights throughout this film will have you on the edge of your seat and it is good to see the screenwriters, J.P. Davis (Plane) and first time writer Lindsay Michel, be smart enough to make Angie an Allie and combatant with Cole rather than a love interest for him. Fans of these kinds of films want to see them fighting side-by-side rather than having will-they-won’t-they moments.

To her credit Annabelle Wallis is Statham’s equal throughout this film and she does a remarkable job – we can surely expect to see her in a lot more action roles after this. Credit must also be paid to the villain in the piece – Roland Moller – who makes the final stand fight battle with Statham something very special indeed.

If you love Jason Statham movies then you are going to enjoy Mutiny. Yes, this isn’t high art but it is a serviceable action flick that certainly gets the adrenalin pumping.

Mutiny is currently screening in Phuket and is rated 15+

3/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film journalist for over 25 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. He currently hosts a film podcast called The Popcorn Conspiracy. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes accredited reviewer and is an alternate judge for the Golden Globes Awards. You can follow him at Facebook: SubcultureEntertainmentAus.