The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘No more dumping in my klong,’ says Chalong Mayor

PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol has urged local residents to stop dumping garbage in the small estuaries that feed into the well-known Klong Mudong canal on Phuket’s east coast, fouling the water and blocking the streams from emptying into Chalong Bay.

pollution, environment, health,

Monday 9 October 2017, 04:50PM

Further infringements could be punished with fines of up to B2,000, Mayor Samran warned.

The alarm was raised after people posted complaints of the dumping through the “Pineapple Eyes” environmental community mobile-phone reporting app, developed and launched through the Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket office with support from Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthon, Mayor Samran explained (See story here.)

https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-pollution-dumping-reports-spiral-as-online-reporting-revealed-63884.php#rIMeop7JdOrEMley.97

“Chalong Municipality was notified of the complaints and we began inspecting the affected areas last Thursday (Oct 5),” Mayor Samran told The Phuket News today (Oct 9).

“We found a lot of garbage dumped all throughout the Palai and Klong Mudong areas, and in some places the piles of refuse had even blocked water from flowing through a canal,” he said.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

Officials also found garbage dumped along the shore all the way from Palai Pier to the mouth of Klong Mudong, he added.

“Our officials cleaned up the garbage, which had turned water in one canal fetid with the stench reeking throughout the area,” Mayor Samran said.

“I have ordered our environmental officials to launch a campaign to explain to the local community about the effects of pollution from trash.

“We will also post ‘Do not throw trash here” signs in what appear to be ‘risk zones’ to warn people that illegal dumping can result in a fine of up to B2,000 by law,” Mayor Saran added.

“However, despite our efforts to keep the area clean, we cannot do it without the support of the local community. Only together can we keep our neighbourhoods clean,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No matched DNA results in Yingluck’s escape

And the point of knowing the car she used to escape the country is???? Spend more effort finding her!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Perhaps the Government should create a Beach Rescue Department under or with the Tourist Police: this department could also run the beach chair rentin...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

Well, here is something for Thai officials/authorities: It is never to late to start working or searching for responsibilities. There is a Buddhist ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

Not sure about all that as the ones I've come across on many Phuket beaches appear lazy, uninterested and even doubling as rental thugs, wouldn...(Read More)

Cops target Phuket in mafia blitz

The Immigration Bureau's new Advanced Passenger Processing System shows how far behind Thailand is. Everything the Commander outlines is common se...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting the Phuket lifeguard crisis dead wrong

The whole world knows that professional life guards are not something that are easy to find. They take years of training and experience. The phuket li...(Read More)

Phuket civilian beach rescues continue as officials fail to turn up for duty

Hahaha, what we see here is that the whole "We do it ourselves idea" is already imploding in less than 48 hours. All suppose 'new life ...(Read More)

Cops target Phuket in mafia blitz

"A 42-year-old British national who runs an accommodation rental service was arrested after he was found in the possession of marijuana," go...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards? We’ll do it ourselves, say local mayors

Interesting. Who do pay the 20 ISLA members/trainers, flying in from Australia, UK, and USA? For sure these foreign life guard trainers do not pay fo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.