PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol has urged local residents to stop dumping garbage in the small estuaries that feed into the well-known Klong Mudong canal on Phuket’s east coast, fouling the water and blocking the streams from emptying into Chalong Bay.

Monday 9 October 2017, 04:50PM

Further infringements could be punished with fines of up to B2,000, Mayor Samran warned.

The alarm was raised after people posted complaints of the dumping through the “Pineapple Eyes” environmental community mobile-phone reporting app, developed and launched through the Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket office with support from Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthon, Mayor Samran explained (See story here.)

“Chalong Municipality was notified of the complaints and we began inspecting the affected areas last Thursday (Oct 5),” Mayor Samran told The Phuket News today (Oct 9).

“We found a lot of garbage dumped all throughout the Palai and Klong Mudong areas, and in some places the piles of refuse had even blocked water from flowing through a canal,” he said.

Officials also found garbage dumped along the shore all the way from Palai Pier to the mouth of Klong Mudong, he added.

“Our officials cleaned up the garbage, which had turned water in one canal fetid with the stench reeking throughout the area,” Mayor Samran said.

“I have ordered our environmental officials to launch a campaign to explain to the local community about the effects of pollution from trash.

“We will also post ‘Do not throw trash here” signs in what appear to be ‘risk zones’ to warn people that illegal dumping can result in a fine of up to B2,000 by law,” Mayor Saran added.

“However, despite our efforts to keep the area clean, we cannot do it without the support of the local community. Only together can we keep our neighbourhoods clean,” he said.