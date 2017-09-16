The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
No memorial service for 90 victims of OG269 crash in Phuket

PHUKET: There will be no official memorial service in Phuket to remember the 90 people who died in the crash of One-Two-Go flight on this day 10 years ago.

Saturday 16 September 2017, 04:57PM

A McDonnell Douglas MD-82 crashed in Phuket on September 16, 2017, leaving 90 dead and 40 injured. Photo: NTSB / Wikimedia Commons
Photo: NTSB / Wikimedia Commons

Phuket's deadliest air disaster since the opening of Phuket International Airport happened on September 16, 2007, when a One-Two-Go aircraft crashed during an attempted go-around after an aborted landing.

A McDonnell Douglas MD-82 with 123 passengers and 7 crew members on board was performing a scheduled Bankok-Phuket flight (OG269). The plane was scheduled to land at around 3.40pm but shortly before that ground control denied landing and instructed the crew to execute a go-around. The plane crashed into one of the runway embankments and burst into flames.

A total of 89 of the 130 people on board died at the scene, while one survivor succumbed to burn injuries later in the hospital. In all, 40 others survived but received various injuries.

List of passengers of OG269 included nationals of Thailand, UK, France, Australia, Canada and other countries.

British International School, Phuket

Following damning reports over safety regulations, One-Two-Go was subsequently shut down by its parent company Orient Thai, which still operates flights today.

When contacted by The Phuket News earlier today, Phuket International Airport General Manager Phet Chan-charoen told the reporter that he has nothing to say.

OG269 crash is among the deadliest in the whole history of Thai aviation.

 

 
