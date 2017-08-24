PHUKET: The hotel in Patong where an employee was crushed by an elevator counterweight in the elevator shaft on Aug 11 will not face charges, confirmed Lt Col Jongserm Preecha of the Patong Police today (Aug 24).

Thursday 24 August 2017, 02:34PM

Rescue workers recover the body of hotel staffer Suthep Lukyee, 32, from Krabi, at the hotel in Patong on Aug 11. Photo: Rescue workers

“The hotel has not been charged. It was an accident whereby Mr Suthep entered the elevator shaft on his own, without authorization or informing others,” said Col Jongserm.

Col Jongserm reiterated his initial statement that staffer Suthep Lukyee, 32, had entered the shaft to retrieve a set of keys. (See story here.)

“For whatever reason he did not disable the lift’s normal function, maybe he did not know how.” he said.

However, Col Jongserm did not elaborate on how Mr Suthep gained access to the elevator shaft.

“His body is in the possession of his relatives. I am not sure whether they have taken it back to Krabi for his funeral,” Col Jongserm said.