SATUN: Nine fishing boats caught fire at Pakbara pier in Langu district this morning (April 20).

marine

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 April 2019, 05:25PM

Fire rages through fishing tour boats at Pakbara pier in Satun on Saturday morning, damaging nine vessels. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Photo: Suesarn Dabploeng Koopai Facebook page

The fire broke out on the third boat moored at the pier before quickly spreading to nearby vessels. Loud explosions were sporadically heard, Thai media reported.

Langu district chief Thanee Hayeemasale sent firemen and fire trucks to the pier to douse the raging fire. However, the efforts were challenging because each boat was made of wood and held at least 100 litres of fuel oil, as well as cooking gas cylinders. About 30 other fishing boats nearby were sucessfully moved out of the fire zone.

It took firemen about an hour to put out the fire, which damaged nine boats. Some of the fire-gutted vessels later sank.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was not yet known. Boat operators were uncertain whether the blaze was caused by a short circuit or not. The damage was being estimated but some Thai media put it at around 8 million baht.

