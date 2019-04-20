THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Nine fishing boats catch fire in Satun

SATUN: Nine fishing boats caught fire at Pakbara pier in Langu district this morning (April 20).

marine
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 20 April 2019, 05:25PM

Fire rages through fishing tour boats at Pakbara pier in Satun on Saturday morning, damaging nine vessels. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Photo: Suesarn Dabploeng Koopai Facebook page

Fire rages through fishing tour boats at Pakbara pier in Satun on Saturday morning, damaging nine vessels. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Photo: Suesarn Dabploeng Koopai Facebook page

The fire broke out on the third boat moored at the pier before quickly spreading to nearby vessels. Loud explosions were sporadically heard, Thai media reported.

Langu district chief Thanee Hayeemasale sent firemen and fire trucks to the pier to douse the raging fire. However, the efforts were challenging because each boat was made of wood and held at least 100 litres of fuel oil, as well as cooking gas cylinders. About 30 other fishing boats nearby were sucessfully moved out of the fire zone.

It took firemen about an hour to put out the fire, which damaged nine boats. Some of the fire-gutted vessels later sank.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was not yet known. Boat operators were uncertain whether the blaze was caused by a short circuit or not. The damage was being estimated but some Thai media put it at around 8 million baht.

Read original story here.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution
Police open door to no death penalty charge over Phuket seastead case
Maya Bay closure ‘indefinite’, national park chief confirms
Manhunt launched for American over ‘seastead’ fiasco
Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal
American, Thai partner in hiding, fearful of charges for seastead south of Phuket
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries
Governor highlights water-transport safety for Songkran
Officials inspect black water flowing onto Merlin Beach
US, Thailand conduct anti-submarine exercises off Phuket
Safety at Sea: Galileo launches new initiative for Phuket’s marine industry
Patong lifeguards revive Russian tourist, 63
Phuket Governor: ‘Make Songkran safe’
TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park
Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

 

Phuket community
In Big Joke saga, border patrol boss gets last laugh

Perhaps a part time laugh? The moment he becomes original in handling matters ( which is needed to l...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

As a foreigner, you expect going out with thai boat captain and a thai fishing guide for fishing tha...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Not surprised. The standards of tourists Thailand lets in nowadays is dismal. Just take the money do...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

The fish caught were disposed of in a hole in the ground. Hahahaha. Yeah, right. Dinner for the park...(Read More)

Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts

Inspections should be done without announcing that they go to inspect. Do 'surprise inspections&...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Anyone who believes you can stab someone 12 times in "self-defense" is overdue for a spell...(Read More)

Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

Burn the boat as well. nearly 50 kg fish catched by only 2 sportfishers in a nationalpark?? Fishing ...(Read More)

King cobra female caught in Patong, 30 eggs missing from nest

Should have brought the eggs to the serial poster.As he likes to sit down,he could carefully hatch t...(Read More)

Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years

Wiesel, it is not about our minds. It is about the 'after' of accidents. People not able to ...(Read More)

Patong Police call for calm after foreigner outburst over motorbike collision goes viral

Haha, very funny outcome. Pay 30,000 thb on forehand? Show me the costs of motorbike repair & m...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 