PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that German national Nico Papke, who on July 18 confessed to the murder of his Thai girlfriend, 35-year-old Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, will make his first court appearance at the beginning of October.

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 06:21PM

German national Nico Papke re-enacts the crime on July 18. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that forensic results from stains found on a mattress inside in Ms Pisha’s rented room in Chalong and bloodstains found in a car rented by Papke matches that of the victim.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Sept 19), Chalong Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Somsak Sopakarn said, “According to the forensic results, the blood stains inside the rented car matched Ms Pischa’s DNA. Papke’s and Ms Pischa’s DNA were both found in the car and in his rental home.

“The mattress stains of purge fluid inside Ms Pisha’s rental home also matched her DNA,” he confirmed.

“They had rented that car earlier and went to Phang Nga together, before her death, so the car had a lot of both their DNA in it in general,” he added.

“Papke now remains imprisoned and is awaiting trial. The case will go to court around the beginning of next month (October),” he said.

Papke confessed to strangling Ms Pischa, Col Somsak confirmed.

“The case file was sent to the public prosecutor around September 1. However, the prosecutors have requested some additional investigation, which will take a couple of weeks to complete.

“There were a lot of details in the forensic results, I do not remember them all right now,” he added.

Papke, a 35-year-old fitness instructor, on July 10 denied the accusation when police notified him that he was under arrest for the murder of Ms Pischa while he was laying in his hospital bed, after slitting his throat with a box cutter while police were about to arrest him. (See story here.)

Mr Papke then confessed to the crime on July 18, carrying out a crime re-enactment with Chalong Police on the same day (see story here).