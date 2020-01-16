Newly opened Intercontinental ® Phuket Resort heralds a contemporary era of Thai hospitality, culture and heritage.

The latest InterContinental resort celebrated its grand opening on 11 January 2020 Bangkok, 13 January 2020 – IHG® (InterContinental Hotel Group) celebrated the official opening of InterContinental® Phuket Resort with a weekend of spectacular festivities to celebrate the luxury brand debut on Phuket island.

Thursday 16 January 2020, 05:15PM

Newly opened Intercontinental ® Phuket Sawan Heavenly Pavilion

InterContinental Phuket Resort is located on Kamala Beach, between Millionaire’s Mile and the Amanpuri headland, the most exclusive area on the stunning west coast of Phuket. Inspired by Phuket’s natural landscape, the beachfront resort features a collection of 221 elegant rooms and villas with

panoramic view of the Andaman Sea and surrounded by pine forests.

The resort is a visual and architectural showcase of Thai heritage designed by award-winning Bangkok-based Habita Architects. Inspired by “Traibhumikatha”, the oldest Thai text which sets out an explanation of heaven, Habita Architects used the estate as a canvas to illustrate the recurring concept of “Heaven on Earth”.

Through their paintings and sculptures, iconic Thai artists were commissioned to re-interpret the Traibhumikatha from personal perspectives. Mr Komkrit Teptian, a local artist renowned for his Giant Twins sculpture that was prominently featured at Bangkok Biennale 2018, was commissioned to create a series of statuary arts that reflect Thai beliefs and culture about heaven and

earth.

Another highlight is a series of mural paintings depicting life in Old Phuket Town by Dr Khan Payungphan, a local artist and a Fine Arts professor at Phuket Rajabhat University. “As a tribute to our unique Thai identity, the resort crystallizes the essence of local culture and distinctive

style of heartfelt service. InterContinental Phuket Resort a destination for memorable experiences.

It is a social enclave for the island’s most vibrant entertainment, gourmet, wellness experiences with a relentless focus on environmental sustainability and local community,” said Bjorn Courage, general manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Offering stunning sunset views, the expansive Club InterContinental® Lounge is a sanctuary for discerning guests. The signature lounge features unobtrusive butler service, a second-floor beach vista frontage, tasteful dining areas with alfresco settings as well as a large private sundeck and infinity pool.

Other resort facilities include five swimming pools with breath-taking views, a well-equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation.



Jaras, the signature modern Thai fine-dining, celebrates sustainably sourced products from the island’s fishermen and farmers.

Pinto restaurant offers international gourmet cuisine in a family setting, taking inspiration from Old Phuket Town and quirky shophouse eateries.

Pine is an upscale barefoot beach bar and lounge offering the best sunset view in Phuket. Here, Sawan Beans and Leaves Bar serves

handpicked wild grown teas from Chiang Mai, single-origin small-batch roasted coffee from local farmers and the finest chocolate made from organic Thai cacao.

The resort’s masterpiece, Heavenly Pavilion Lounge is inspired by the mythical Himmapan Forest with its white and silver tones, Monta flower chandelier and sculpted creatures. Located within this surreal structure stands the Sati Spa and Wellness®, an InterContinental Phuket spa, which enhances the journey to mindfulness.

Sati Spa offers exceptional signature treatments specially designed with the

guests in mind. From treatments featuring customized flower scents based on guest’s day of birth to the world’s first unique application of Khit triangle pillow to enhance the comfort and benefits of Thai massage.



The spa offers eight treatment rooms, a Duet Suite with Jacuzzi and full-service nail salon. Sati Spa uses HARNN’s natural body care, skincare and home spa products from Thailand.



In celebration of its grand opening, InterContinental Phuket Resort has curated the ultimate Wellness Escape for those who wish to be amongst the first to experience the new luxury sanctuary.



Enjoy an exclusive offer of 20% off any of Sati Spa and Wellness® “Detox & Wellness Packages” for stays from January 1 through March 31.

The multi-day detox and wellness packages can be individually tailored to combine treatments with outdoor yoga, mindful practices, healthful dining, as well as multisensory fitness experiences designed to promote health and wellbeing long after you depart InterContinental Phuket Resort.



For more information, visit https://phuket.intercontinental.com/special-offers or email icphuket.info@ihg.com for reservations.

About InterContinental Phuket Resort:

Inspired by Phuket's natural landscape, InterContinental® Phuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway featuring 221 elegantly appointed rooms and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea. The resort’s four restaurant and bars offer contemporary Thai fine-dining at Jaras, international gourmet

fare at Pinto, poolside favourites and craft cocktails at Pine beach bar, and organic coffee, tea and delicacies at Sawan Beans and Leaves Bar. Resort facilities include Club InterContinental® Lounge, Sati Spa & Wellness®, six swimming pools with breath-taking views, a well-equipped Fitness Centre,

tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation.

Located on the secluded part of Kamala Beach, just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, the InterContinental Phuket Resort has already garnered international awards such as ‘2019 Readers Choices – The Best Overseas Hotel’ from Travel + Leisure China and '2019 Best Overseas Hotel'

from Voyage, China since it's official opening in November 2019.

About InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts:

The InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, with insights from over 70 years of experience.

With over 200 hotels and resorts around the world in more than 60 locations, each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of the InterContinental Life.



As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalised and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental® experience.



We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local

experiences that will enrich their lives.

For more information, visit www.intercontinental.com

