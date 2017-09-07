PHUKET: A newly arrived female Chinese tourist was injured in the early hours of this morning after the car she was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Thalang. The driver of the vehicle and his other two passengers escaped unharmed.

Thursday 7 September 2017, 12:32PM

Thalang Police received a report of the accident, which happened near the Tha Yang Bridge on Don Jom Thao Rd in Baan Don, Thalang at 5:50am today (Sept 7).

Lt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a Bangkok-registered white Nissan Almera smashed into a Phuket-registered silver Honda HR-V.

The injured party, Ms Zhang Si Ting, 32, from China, who was a passenger in the Nissan Almera, was taken to Thalang Hospital.

The driver of the Almera was named as Mr Wang Lin, 32, from Shanghai while the driver of the Honda HR-V was named as Ms Theenida Poksakul, 24, an employee of Thai Airways at Phuket International Airport.

Mr Wang told police that he and three friends, one male and two females, arrived at Phuket International Airport prior to the accident and had rented their vehicle at the airport.

“We were heading to Kamala. As I am not used to the roads in Phuket I lost control at the bend and collided with the other car. My male friend, one of my female friends and myself were uninjured,” Mr Wang said.

Ms Theenida told police that she was heading for work at Phuket International Airport from Kamala.

“It was too late to avoid the accident after I saw the other car lose control at the bend,” she said.

Lt Suporn said, “We are investigating the accident to see if any charges will be pressed.”