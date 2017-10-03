NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Commercial passenger flights will return to the province’s only airport, Nong Teng, after a two-year hiatus with the launch of two new services by NewGen Airways, to Chiang Mai and Phuket.

The new services should begin in December at prices competitive to other domestic routes, said NewGen Airways chief executive Jarurnpong Sornprasit.

Nong Teng is approximately 26 kilometres east of the city of Nakhon Ratchasima and is the only airport in the province. Currently, no regular airlines operate flights to or from Nong Teng.

The airline plans to start operating the routes in December, Jarurnpong Sornprasit, chief executive of NewGen Airways, said.

Mr Jarurnpong said the company realised the potential of Nakhon Ratchasima province, which has the second largest population and ample tourist attractions.

Jarurnpong Sornprasit, chief executive of NewGen Airways, sees potential in the province.

It would take around two months to get permission to open the new routes, and authorities would need a similar amount of time to repair the runway.

The new services should begin in December at prices competitive to other domestic routes, he said.

Built in 1994 at a cost of B470 million. Its 2,100-metre runway is 45 metres wide and able to accommodate international flights.

Several airlines used to operate Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima flights but they terminated the services because they were not profitable.

