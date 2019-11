New Zealand Wine & Food Showcase 2

Start From: Thursday 28 November 2019, 07:00PM to Thursday 28 November 2019, 09:00PM

Returning for the 2nd year to Firefly bringing together the island's to suppliers of the New Zealand beverages and ingredients showcasing the kiwi's culinary scene at its best, with entertainment by NZ Idol finalist. Jessie Cassin.

Tickets are priced at THB 1,200 net.

ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!