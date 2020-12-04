BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

New Years Eve Dinner & Party @ Friendship Beach Resort

New Years Eve Dinner & Party @ Friendship Beach Resort

Start From: Thursday 31 December 2020, 07:30PM to Friday 1 January 2021, 02:00AM

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort Welcomes you to join us for our New Years Eve Dinner Party & Celebration. Featuring : Great Fireworks , Live D.J., Fire Show, Welcome Cocktail . International Appetizer , Salad , B.B.Q. and Dessert Buffet with choice of Main Courses - Filet of Beef w/Cognac Pepper Cream, Grilled Salmon & Prawns with Citrus Caper Beurre Blanc or Crispy Duck Leg with Orange Jus & Aromatics. Adults THB1,300++ Children under 12 yrs.THB 400++ For Bookings call (66) 89 728 5304 or (66) 84 689 4566 or email to chef@friendshipbeach.com

Person : Chef Charlie
Address : 27/1 Soi Mittrapap , Rawai Phuket 83130
Phone : (66) 89 728 5304

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Capricornballs And yet is Khun Sirinan right with his remarks. The monarchy exists for centuries ...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Jor12, there is no need to name illegal hotels or bar businesses. The Phuket government themselves w...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

Pretty sure that most all books that reveal Thai history are banned in LOS...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Deka, The reference was in reference to Khun Sirinan's reference to "a few months of prote...(Read More)

Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel

Pure genius...cops rush in and the guy runs upstairs. Me thinks that not much contingency planning ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

k...a commentator has suggested a point to which I disagree and say so and give reasons for saying s...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...best direct me to the article. Never heard or read of any government allowing illegal businesses...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Kurt,why don't you just click the link above to get an answer to your question ? Oh,I forgot. In...(Read More)

Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’

@Fascinated It's an old file photo ! The original post on BP doesn't even have a picture ...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Encouraging foreign tourists to come? But only may fly with THAI? Oooh. What are the prices of pack...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand

 