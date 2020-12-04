New Years Eve Dinner & Party @ Friendship Beach Resort

Start From: Thursday 31 December 2020, 07:30PM to Friday 1 January 2021, 02:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort Welcomes you to join us for our New Years Eve Dinner Party & Celebration. Featuring : Great Fireworks , Live D.J., Fire Show, Welcome Cocktail . International Appetizer , Salad , B.B.Q. and Dessert Buffet with choice of Main Courses - Filet of Beef w/Cognac Pepper Cream, Grilled Salmon & Prawns with Citrus Caper Beurre Blanc or Crispy Duck Leg with Orange Jus & Aromatics. Adults THB1,300++ Children under 12 yrs.THB 400++ For Bookings call (66) 89 728 5304 or (66) 84 689 4566 or email to chef@friendshipbeach.com