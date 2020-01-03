New Year’s pup ‘How to…’ guide

Many people, and vets, will tell you that training your puppy should not begin until after six months of age. This is utter nonsense and what’s worse, by the time your pup has reached six months, many of the primary developmental stages have long passed and habits, good and bad, have begun to take hold. It is the early training, and indeed socialising, that are massively important factors in producing a well rounded dog.

By Russell D Russell

Sunday 5 January 2020, 12:00PM

New puppy for New Year? Here’s what to do…

Early Socialising…

Puppies are born into this world deaf and blind, yet their learning and socialising begins immediately. During their first 16 weeks, all of their experiences and interactions will shape the nature of the dog they will grow to become. Littermates, its mother, strangers, other dogs – all will make will make an impression.

From his mother, the puppy will learn crucial social skills and how to interact with others, skills which he will practice with his littermates. Pups that removed from their mothers and litters too early in life (eight weeks or younger) are very often socially inept with people and other dogs.

Socialising should start with a reputable breeder. So if you’re looking for a puppy, you need to “vet” your breeder as much as the puppies. Imprinting and social exercises can allow puppies to experience various situations they will encounter later in life, in a safe and positive environment. The more diverse experiences the puppies can be positively exposed too early in life will help be more confident, better equipped to deal with stress and problem solving as an adult.

Getting your puppy home

This early life socialisation doesn’t stop when you bring your new puppy home. It continues in earnest. Expose your pup to safe, new situations in a calm, confident and rewarding manner for desired behaviours.

One of the most important times in a pups life is between the ages of eight to 11 weeks, when they go through what is called a “fear period”, which typically lasts for a couple of weeks.

During this time, puppies may appear to be fearful of stimuli which they have previously been comfortable with and it’s important not to respond to this with “coddling” or attention, or you will reinforce the new reaction. Instead, remain confident in yourself and go on with calm praise for the correct reaction.

Meeting new dogs is often a scary time for new owners, let alone the puppy, but it doesn’t need to be stressful and can be controlled. It is important that your puppy has good experiences early, so try and pick the dogs you work with. Signing up for group classes is always a good bet as it teaches your dog to pay attention to you in a variety of distracting scenarios with the added benefit of some doggie interaction too.

On leash and off leash

This is often of concern to owners – whilst off leash allows your pup the freedom to roam and investigate, having them on a leash gives the owner more confidence and control. However, tension on the leash will lead to tension in the dog, and can actually cause more problems. The best thing to is lots of focus work with your pup to get them responding to you, so when you’re out and about you can practice this, even in the presence of other dogs you’re unsure of.

Regardless of future plans for your puppy, it is important to remember that they are still a puppy and should not be pushed harder than they can handle. Any socialisation or training should be a good experience to maintain interest and make it fun for you both.

Though dogs go through several life stages before they reach maturity, a strong foundation from the start makes all the difference.

