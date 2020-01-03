Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New Year’s pup ‘How to…’ guide

New Year’s pup ‘How to…’ guide

Many people, and vets, will tell you that training your puppy should not begin until after six months of age. This is utter nonsense and what’s worse, by the time your pup has reached six months, many of the primary developmental stages have long passed and habits, good and bad, have begun to take hold. It is the early training, and indeed socialising, that are massively important factors in producing a well rounded dog.

EducationUnleashedPets
By Russell D Russell

Sunday 5 January 2020, 12:00PM

New puppy for New Year? Here’s what to do…

New puppy for New Year? Here’s what to do…

Early Socialising…

Puppies are born into this world deaf and blind, yet their learning and socialising begins immediately. During their first 16 weeks, all of their experiences and interactions will shape the nature of the dog they will grow to become. Littermates, its mother, strangers, other dogs – all will make will make an impression.

From his mother, the puppy will learn crucial social skills and how to interact with others, skills which he will practice with his littermates. Pups that removed from their mothers and litters too early in life (eight weeks or younger) are very often socially inept with people and other dogs.

Socialising should start with a reputable breeder. So if you’re looking for a puppy, you need to “vet” your breeder as much as the puppies. Imprinting and social exercises can allow puppies to experience various situations they will encounter later in life, in a safe and positive environment. The more diverse experiences the puppies can be positively exposed too early in life will help be more confident, better equipped to deal with stress and problem solving as an adult.

Getting your puppy home

This early life socialisation doesn’t stop when you bring your new puppy home. It continues in earnest. Expose your pup to safe, new situations in a calm, confident and rewarding manner for desired behaviours.

One of the most important times in a pups life is between the ages of eight to 11 weeks, when they go through what is called a “fear period”, which typically lasts for a couple of weeks.

During this time, puppies may appear to be fearful of stimuli which they have previously been comfortable with and it’s important not to respond to this with “coddling” or attention, or you will reinforce the new reaction. Instead, remain confident in yourself and go on with calm praise for the correct reaction.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Meeting new dogs is often a scary time for new owners, let alone the puppy, but it doesn’t need to be stressful and can be controlled. It is important that your puppy has good experiences early, so try and pick the dogs you work with. Signing up for group classes is always a good bet as it teaches your dog to pay attention to you in a variety of distracting scenarios with the added benefit of some doggie interaction too.

On leash and off leash

This is often of concern to owners – whilst off leash allows your pup the freedom to roam and investigate, having them on a leash gives the owner more confidence and control. However, tension on the leash will lead to tension in the dog, and can actually cause more problems. The best thing to is lots of focus work with your pup to get them responding to you, so when you’re out and about you can practice this, even in the presence of other dogs you’re unsure of.

Regardless of future plans for your puppy, it is important to remember that they are still a puppy and should not be pushed harder than they can handle. Any socialisation or training should be a good experience to maintain interest and make it fun for you both.

Though dogs go through several life stages before they reach maturity, a strong foundation from the start makes all the difference.

If you would like some more information on canine training, or behavioural issues, then please to contact us on 091 654 1960, email info@k9pointacademy.com, or check our website www.k9pointacademy.com.

CPA is the only K9 organisation in Thailand accredited with the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers (CCPDT), and as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Evaluator.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Banyan Tree Phuket’s best kept secret: Tre!
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
Sustainably Yours: How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
Mardi Gras with Phuket International Women’s Club
Ready to serve
Cats gives us reason to paws...
Marilyn Band – Black and White at Villa Royale Gallery
Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party
Turtles released at Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi
Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket
Royal Thai recipes shine at Ruen Thai!
University in the UK or US?
Rise of the Skywalker will give you Palpa’tations
Cycling in Paradise
Phuket History: The Tin’acious Dutch

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

doesn't matter if the company comes from europe... wasn't an italian company resposible for ...(Read More)

New health regulations for tattooists

Announcement that regulation is also to ensure client's health about allergic reactions is nonse...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

Generalizing opinion full of crap. " It would be a genuine first on Phuket" There are a lo...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Just red that Bangkok has water for 30 more days, already salty water comes from taps here and there...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

What happened to the APP we were promised to make this stupid reporting easier, or was that just BS ...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

If you don't like just leave. Simple...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

infrastructure in order. And obviously didn't you read the article.The government does more than...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@K. How silly to compare tiny Singapore with Thailand.And how silly to say :"I respect your Tha...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

After they die, whale sharks sink to the bottom of the sea/ocean. Their remains disintegrate in smal...(Read More)

China NGO experts to lend a hand with safety, security in Phuket for Chinese New Year

Is the Peaceland Foundation a thai or chinese organisation? What will be this year the safety role,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 