Start From: Monday 31 December 2018, 07:00PM to Tuesday 1 January 2019, 12:30AM

Mark the date on your calendar as we invite you to join us on December 31st to step into 2019 together! We promise to make it a special moment with full course dinner, great drinks, live music, and New Year activities to make it an awesome New Year’s Eve for you. Price: THB4,250/person , Price with drinks: THB4,950/person, Kids: THB950/person. RSVP: info@restaurantinfuse.com