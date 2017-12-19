POOL: The new season of the Patong Pool League (PPL), now sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, got underway last Thursday (Dec 14) with two of last season’s dominating teams – Wet Dreams and Natalie Bar – still taking part.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 09:25AM

The teams from Wet Dreams and Happy End Bar.

This season the organisers of the league have what they say are three different kinds of teams taking part. Firstly, the “Favourites” which includes Wet Dreams, Natalie and Hole in One bar.

Secondly the “Solid and Experienced” teams which includes Wombat, Ting Tong and Caddy Shack bar. And last, but by no means least, what the organisers call the “Good Spirit” which are Simon & Oil, Martin Swiss, Red Light and Happy End bar.

The organisers say the charm of the PPL is that everybody can beat everybody, with a Leicester City type of scenario not being out of the question.

In last Thursday’s action, Simon & Oil went down 4-7 against Red Light. Unlike last year, Red Light’s first time in the league, they got off to a winning start.

In the game between Wet Dreams vs Happy End, which Happy End ended up winning 5-6, it was a fantastic end to the match. With just the black ball on the table, Robert from Happy End kept his nerve and gave a hard fought victory to the underdogs.

Elsewhere, Natalie Bar beat Martin Swiss 6-5, another match that was decided in the last game, but Martin Swiss done well to pick up five points against a very strong Natalie Bar.

The only other team to pick up a more comfortable victory in last Thursday’s action was Wombat Bar who took a 7-4 win over Hole in One.

Hole in One is new team to the league, but one which has a number of good players.

The final game in last Thursday’s action was between Ting Tong and Caddy Shack, with Caddy Shack walking away with a narrow 5-6 win.

Rumours are that the “after party” lasted way longer than the three hours it took to play the match!

League Table

Team Points

Redlight 7

Wombat 7

Natalie 6

Happy End 6

Caddy Shack 6

Martin Swiss 5

Ting Tong 5

Wet Dreams 5

Simon & Oil 4

Hole in One 4