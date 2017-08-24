The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
New ‘Open Mic Night’ will be Phuket’s time to shine

Have you ever wanted to get up onstage and show the crowd what you can do? Tired of strumming that guitar or singing into your hairbrush with no one around to see it?

Thursday 24 August 2017, 01:08PM

Theatrix members vamp it up for the camera.
Theatrix members vamp it up for the camera.

Well, the new monthly “Open-Mic Night” organised by local theatre group Theatrix might be just the chance you’ve been waiting for!

Wanting to give the wide and varied talent on the island a chance to show-off, and experience the thrill of performing live, the Theatrix team landed on the idea of staging a monthly “Open Mic Night” at the famous The Green Man Pub and Restaurant in Chalong.

The night is not just for comedy, not just for music, but for anything talented people would like to put on the stage, on the night.

It could be music, songs, poetry, acting, comedy, improv, magic, storytelling or more – almost everyone has a hidden talent or passion and Theatrix’s “Open Mic Night” is the place to show-off your special talent to a friendly audience.

The first ever “Open Mic Night” will become reality this Saturday, August 26, at 7pm, with the vision for it to become a monthly event on the last Saturday of every month.

This Saturday night’s lineup will showcase performances by the Ukuladies, songs from Divalicious, some solo singers and a concert pianist doing Queen covers.

There will also be comedy performances by the Outta the Box Improv Team as well as poetry and book readings.

But most importantly, the floor is open to all talent, including you! So come along and join the fun, and write or call Theatrix in advance to book a spot for the next one.

Theatrix Group is a nonprofit theatre team of individuals who love theatre and want to give Phuketians of all ages a chance to see quality theatre.

To date, they have performed: Romeo and Juliet, Outta the Box comedy nights, Murder at the Greenmane Towers – an interactive murder mystery dinner theatre play – and much more.

 

For more information, or to book a spot, you can visit Theatrix Group on Facebook here, email the team at: theatrixphuket@gmail.com or call on: 093 649 0066.

 

 
