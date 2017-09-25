The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
New chief of panel probing officers who helped Yingluck

BANGKOK: A new chairman has been appointed to head the committee investigating three police officers accused of driving former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to the border.

Bangkok Post

Monday 25 September 2017, 04:35PM

The panel set up to investigate three police officers who allegedly took former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to the border in this car has a new head. This time it is Maj Gen Panurat Lakboon. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Less than 24 hours before the five-member panel was due to start work, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Sanit Mahathavorn signed an order yesterday (Sept 24) appointing his deputy, Panurat Lakboon, to replace Col Kiattipong Nala, a deputy chief of the MPB’s Division 5, as chairman.

Maj Gen Panurat confirmed today (Sept 25) that the order had reached him yesterday night.

The leadership change delayed the start of the inquiry by 24 hours, from today until tomorrow (Sept 26). It will investigate Col Chairit Anurit, also a deputy chief of Division 5, and two other officers of lower rank who allegedly drove Yingluck to the border in Sa Kao.

The replacement of the chairman follows criticism the panel would be toothless if headed by an officer of the same rank as the most senior officer at the centre of the matter, a police colonel.

Maj Gen Panurat acknowledged the change was due to the rank issue.

The probe will merely focus on disciplinary issues, whether the three officers stepped beyond their duty by taking the former prime minister to the border.

Yingluck skipped bail and fled to the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo before the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions was due to rule on Aug 25 in the negligence case stemming from her government’s corruption-plagued rice-pledging programme.

The Cambodian government has repeatedly denied she left through Cambodia.

The court on Aug 25 issued an arrest warrant and set this Wednesday (Sept 27) as the new date to hand down the ruling, with or without her appearance at the courthouse.

Read original story here.

 

 
