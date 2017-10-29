The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Netizens told not to share fake posts

BANGKOK: Netizens have been warned to stop sharing fake photos and information about the royal cremation ceremonies, after several such examples spread on social media.

Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 October 2017, 02:44PM

Final farewell: An official makes arrangements in Wat Bowonniwet Vihara's ubosot main hall where the cremated ashes of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be enshrined on Sunday. Photo: Bangkok Post
Final farewell: An official makes arrangements in Wat Bowonniwet Vihara's ubosot main hall where the cremated ashes of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be enshrined on Sunday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Maj Gen Pirawat Saengthong, Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) spokesman, on Saturday urged social media users to watch out for fake photos and information regarding the royal cremation ceremonies and to think twice before sharing them.

He cited photos which were taken during a royal ceremony on Dec 17, 2015, to collect the remains of the late supreme patriarch, Somdet Phra Nyanasamvara.

These photos were shared in recent days on social media, but claimed to be the photos of the royal ceremony held on Friday to collect the relics and ashes of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Maj Gen Pirawat said.

Anyone who has seen fake photos or posts that insult the monarchy or pose a threat to national security can alert Isoc by dialling 007 or via its Line ID @ISOC.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun presided over a royal merit-making ceremony on Saturday for the relics of his father, the late King Bhumibol, in the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace.

On Sunday, His Majesty the King will preside over a ceremony to enshrine the relics of the late King at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, also in the Grand Palace.

The cremated ashes of the late King will also be enshrined at Wat Rajabophit Sathit Maha Simaram and Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

Phra Phrommunee, the assistant abbot of Wat Rajabophit Sathit Maha Simaram, on Saturday revealed that officials from the Royal Household Bureau have completed preparations for today's ceremony.

His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch, who is also the temple's abbot, will lead 30 monks to perform the religious ceremonies, Phra Phrommunee said.

The temple has been decorated with marigolds, which are a symbol of commemoration for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the monk said.

The yellow colour of the flower is associated with Monday, the day on which the revered late King was born.

Phra Phrommunee also said that arrangements have been made to accommodate about 500 distinguished guests who will attend the ceremony. Police have been deployed to maintain security in and around the temple, the monk added.

On Sunday, a golden urn holding the late King's relics will be transferred from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace.

The urn will be kept there permanently, and the casket containing the royal ashes will be moved from the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to Wat Rajabophit and Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

C and C Marine

Prime Minister's Office Minister Ormsin Chivapruck on Saturday said the government has announced that mourning for the late King will officially end at midnight on Sunday.

The government declared a one-year mourning period starting on Oct 14 last year after the late King passed away the previous day.

Mourning was later extended through the Oct 25-29 royal funeral rites.

From Monday, black and white cloth, which is the symbol of mourning, must be removed from government buildings and other public locations.

Signs with messages of mourning must also be taken down, Mr Ormsin said.

However, this will not apply to the pictures and portraits of the late King Rama IX in public places. These can be kept in place on a voluntary basis.

Mr Ormsin also said that the public are advised to continue to dress in subdued colours during the initial period after the end of mourning.

Meanwhile, streams of mourners continued to turn up to place flowers before the portrait of the late King outside the wall of the Grand Palace on Saturday.

Members of the public still have to pass screening checkpoints around the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground, while many people lined the streets to watch the royal motorcade taking His Majesty the King and royal family members to the Grand Palace, where a royal merit-making ceremony was held for the late King's relics on Saturday.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Yimyaem, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, on Saturday said thousands of people who had encamped around Sanam Luang since the first day of the royal cremation ceremony on Thursday remained there as they wished to watch the final ceremonial procession which will carry the late King's ashes to Wat Rajabophit and Wat Bowonniwet on Sunday.

Many more people are expected to turn up to watch the final ceremonial procession, he added.

In the procession -- the final of six scheduled for the royal cremation ceremony, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will lead mounted soldiers from the 29th Cavalry Battalion, to transport the ashes of the late King to the two temples.

Pol Maj Gen Montree said that about 400,000 people have been screened on entry to the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground since Oct 25.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Lets wait first outcome of that critical Environment Impact assessment, and....plus possible reactions/protests of Phuket inhabitants and Phuket '...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Trying to reduce traffic congestion by reducing the available road space is crazy. Especially when you consider that this is an inflexible service tha...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

90 day reporting is all about making the foreigner feel unwelcome and harassed as are the bizarrely inconsistent rules about address reporting. A leg...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

"We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on," shouldn't this have been resolved BEFOR...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

The "garbage" looks like a fishing trap from a boat. I doubt the owners of jet skis are tossing litter on the beach. Most of all beach litt...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Yawn.......weren't the jet ski operators supposed to be banned several years ago ? Maybe Influential people could be behind them creaming off a fe...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

“We have a policy for decreasing parking spaces for taxis in Patong, but this has lead to there not being enough parking spaces for the taxis...&quo...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Boy...big surprise...jet-ski punks acting like they own the beach...which they pretty much do as demonstrated by Col Sakuntanark, who really has no in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.