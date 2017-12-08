The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has filed suit against Pheu Thai Party deputy spokeswoman Sunisa Lertpakawat for her Facebook posts criticising the government for army corporal punishment and unequal treatment between rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai and villagers, a police source said on Thursday.

Burin Thongprapai, an army staff judge advocate, on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Lt Sunisa at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD), accusing her of importing false information into a computer system in violation of the Computer Crime Act and the Criminal Code.

Col Burin acted on behalf of the NCPO, which issued an order on the same day to press charges against her.

Lt Sunisa posted a Facebook message on Nov 22, lashing the army for the deaths of soldiers and cadets as a result of corporal punishment in the armed forces which could affect conscription.

She claimed families of the deceased who declined to turn a blind eye to a foul play behind the deaths could be summoned for an attitude adjustment session or they can face prosecution.

On Dec 3, Lt Sunisa wrote on her page, reprimanding the government for its slothfulness. The officer said the government only waited for donations from Bodyslam band frontman Artiwara's charity run.

She said the government should figure out how to increase state revenue so it did not have to use the donation to ease its financial situation.

The following day, Lt Sunisa again posted a message, alleging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha acted unfairly when he compared the rock star with rubber farmers in Songkhla and fishermen in Pattani.

Earlier, several Songkhla villagers who opposed a coal-fired power plant were detained during a clash with authorities.

In response to the NCPO's move, Lt Sunisa on Thursday wrote on her Facebook: "If Gen Prayut orders his subordinate to file charges against me because I made too harsh criticisms against them, it means Gen Prayut is not suitable to be the prime minister – he is too cowardly to listen to other people's opinions."