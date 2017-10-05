The Phuket News
Navy wary of ‘wrong move’ with Phuket beach torpedo

PHUKET: The torpedo discovered half-buried in the sand at Phuket’s Nai Yang Beach will remain there for at least one more day, Royal Thai Navy experts have confirmed after holding a meeting today (Oct 5) to discuss what to do with the ageing warhead, believed to be possibly 100 years old.

tourism, marine, military,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 October 2017, 05:01PM

Navy personnel tie a pair of floats to the torpedo to mark sure it stays marked when the high tide comes in. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Navy personnel tie a pair of floats to the torpedo to mark sure it stays marked when the high tide comes in. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The torpedo was found on Tuesday by a local fisherman, who reported the discovery to officers stationed at Sirinath National Park. (See story here.)

“We have yet to determine exactly what type of torpedo it is and somehow find out if it is still active or not – if we don’t know, we might make a wrong move,” Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Thanakrit Jamjit of the EOD team from the Navy base in Phang Nga told The Phuket News today.

“We will have more Navy officers here to help us tomorrow (Oct 6),” he added.

“However, they will not be able to inspect the torpedo until low tide at about 4pm, and even then they will not have much time to inspect the device before sunset,” LTJG Thanakrit pointed out.

The high level of caution continues after experts inspected the torpedo yesterday and determined it likely dated back to before World War II. (See story here.)

However, by inspecting just the shape and dimensions, Navy officers were unable to estimate the torpedo’s origin – other than it was not Thai – or how it came to be lodged on the beach in Phuket.

Meanwhile, the area has been roped off for safety with guards stationed around the perimeter to ensure local residents or unsuspectnig tourists do not accidentally enter the area.

 

 
Have a news tip-off? Click here
