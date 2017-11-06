The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

NACC draft law members under investigation for ‘unusual wealth’

BANGKOK: A prominent anti-corruption activist has called for the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) to disclose the names of the people who supported the appointment of two lawmakers currently under investigation for unusual wealth to a panel scrutinising a draft organic law on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

corruption, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 6 November 2017, 09:30AM

Veera Somkwamkid and his Anti-Corruption Network join the fight in the conflict-of-interest controversy involving two very-high-ranking ex-policemen and the NACC graft busters. Photo: Bangkok Post
Veera Somkwamkid and his Anti-Corruption Network join the fight in the conflict-of-interest controversy involving two very-high-ranking ex-policemen and the NACC graft busters. Photo: Bangkok Post

 

Veera Somkwamkid, Secretary-General of the Anti-Corruption Network, said he is confident those who made the recommendations must be people in the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

The first of the two panel appointments is former national police chief Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, the younger brother of Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. The other is Pol Lt Gen Boonrueng Polpanich, a member of the NLA.

Mr Veera said the NLA, as the body which set up the panel on the draft organic law on the NACC, must tell the public who recommended the appointments and why the pair are suitable for the position.

“The appointments of Gen Patcharawat and Gen Boonrueng are undermining the credibility of the panel. If they are allowed to consider the draft organic law on the NACC, I’m sure a conflict of interest can occur,'” Mr Veera said.

Asked if the pair should withdraw from the positions, Mr Veera said they should acknowledge the inappropriateness of the situation and step down.

His comments come as critics insist the pair’s involvement in the examination of the organic law could taint the process.

The appointments were made last week by the NLA as it accepted the bill for scrutiny.

Some say the appointments of Gen Patcharawat and Gen Boonrueng have raised a question of ethics within the system, while others believe a conflict of interest is inevitable as they are being probed by the same body.

The controversy comes hot on the heels of Constitution Drafting Committee chairman (CDC) Meechai Ruchupan being accused of nepotism after it emerged his daughter, Mayura Chuangchote, was appointed to work as his deputy secretary soon after the panel was established.

KMM Services

The Pheu Thai party has also called the appointments of Gen Patcharawat and Gen Boonrueang inappropriate.

Chusak Sirinil, head of the party’s legal affairs team, said the controversy has to do with suitability, rather than any conflict of interest or ethical concerns.

According to Mr Chusak, while the charter requires the Constitutional Court and independent agencies to draft a rule book on ethical standards within one year, the process is not yet complete.

“I think they are still gathering public input, so we can say at this stage there is no rule book on this issue,” he said.

The Pheu Thai member said some critics have raised a question of conflict of interest, but he believes the controversy does not fall into this area either.

He said the issue is not addressed in the NLA’s regulations either.

“It is more about suitability. I think we can use conscience to judge if it is good or bad. In this regime you can do what you want. You can appoint children for your subordinates [to any post].

“Under the normal circumstances, no one can do this without stirring up trouble,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

Extraordinary that anyone could be callous enough to criticise a meeting of charity foundations and associations....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Excellent attempt by Chinese entrepreneurs at smuggling goods. Well done....(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

I criticize Phuket officials about making something complete unimportant a big issue. 34 not registered/legalized shrines, what are we talking about...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.