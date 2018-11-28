THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Myth Coffee Bar & Hangout Space

A quiet cafe located on Chao Fah West Road, Myth มิธ Coffee Bar & Hangout Space is a hidden gem. Located within close proximity to Chalong Temple, the cafe oozes charm while delivering up luscious cakes and good, strong coffee varieties.

DiningCommunity
By Amy Bensema

Sunday 2 December 2018, 10:00AM

Myth has a clean and stylish design

Myth has a clean and stylish design

The perfect combo of good coffee and tasty cakes

The perfect combo of good coffee and tasty cakes

A few months ago, I discovered Myth on social media and set out to find the cafe. I was pleasantly surprised, and have made a point to go back time and time again.

Minimalist in design, the cafe features naked concrete walls and black metal tables. There is an overstuffed sofa for those who prefer a bit of comfort, while a variety of vintage coffee tables and general bric-a-brac add to the overall charm of the cafe. Another of the cafe’s alluring charms is the carefully placed succulents and large variety of palms and potted plants. The greenery adds a lovely touch and really gives Myth a cozy feel.

The menu at Myth does not disappoint. The coffee menu is extensive and includes all of the regular favourites such as Cafe Latte, Cappuccino, and Espresso while also having flavoured drinks as an option. If you are a tea lover, there are a variety of tea bags to choose from and also a few cold drinks such as Kombucha and Arabica Craft Soda.

The cakes at Myth mean business and are guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth. The owner of the cafe is a talented baker, and offers up interesting goodies as well the occasional vegan treat, too! While I am partial to the Nutella Brownie, other scrumptious cakes on offer include the Lemon Cheesecake, the healthy Purple Sweet Potato Tart, the Cappuccino Cake, and the Apple Crumble. For those looking for something other than cake, there are a few toast offerings on the menu such as Hawaiian Chicken and Nutella Strawberry.

There is always a nice soundtrack playing in the background at Myth. The cafe offers free WiFi, which as we all know, is a convenient bonus. There is a small garden out front with a few seats for those wanting to take advantage of the outdoors. However, if you are looking for a nice place to have a coffee break and perhaps get some work done, Myth is not to be missed.

Myth is honestly just a really nice place. The owner is lovely, and the atmosphere is relaxed. Although it is often busy, the cafe does not have that overcrowded feel that many of Phuket’s coffee establishments have. Instead, the cafe feels welcoming and inviting. Do make a point to stop in at Myth when you are in the Chalong area!

With the exception of Wednesday, Myth มิธ Coffee Bar & Hangout Space is open daily from 9:30 AM until 6:00 PM. For more information on the day’s cakes and menu, call 095 187 9146.

Facebook: Myth มิธ Coffee Bar & Hangout Space

Instagram: myth.coffeebar.hangoutspace

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Sam’s Steaks & Grill @ Holiday Inn Resort
PRU @ Trisara wins Phuket’s first Michelin star
The breakfast of champions at Poached Cafe
La Trattoria at Dusit Thani Laguna relaunched
Guest Chef Evert Onderbeke at The Boathouse
Nicolas Feuilatte Evening at The Naka Island
The Holy Grail - Sunday roast at Shanti Lodge
Guest Chef Stuart Chant at Banyan Tree
Sashimi at sunset - Hansha @ The Nai Harn
Adventure at Cape Sienna: A narrative journey into fine dining
Phuket food culture poised for stardom
Jalan, Jalan - Malaysian Street Food Festival
The Holistic Chef. Jamie Raftery’s health food dream.

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant

 