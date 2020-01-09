THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Myanmar crewman in hospital after Phuket fishing boat fire

Myanmar crewman in hospital after Phuket fishing boat fire

PHUKET: One crewman is in hospital recovering from extensive burns to his body from a fire that broke out on a fishing boat he was working on south of Phuket yesterday (Jan 8).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 9 January 2020, 10:39AM

One of the crewmen suffered extensive burns to his body. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The fire was safely put out. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Navy patrol boat Tor 992 returned to Cape Panwa with the injured men on board. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Phuket Fishery Association President Somyot Wongboonyakul was informed at 10:30am that the fishing boat Sor Pattana 12 had caught fire 16 nautical miles from Koh Racha Noi and needed assistance.

Mr Somyot relayed the call for help to the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa, and the Navy patrol boat Tor 992 was soon dispatched with a medical team on board to provide assistance to any injured and to help put out the fire.

The Navy personnel confirmed that the fire had been safely extinguished, and that the boat was being brought back to Phuket.

There were three people on board the Sor Pattana 12: Capt Suren Kiannok, 60, and Myanmar nationals Maung Thein, 46, and Zaw Myo Aung, 27.

One of the Myanmar crewmen suffered only minor injuries, but the other suffered extensive burns to his torso and arms, the Navy reported.

The Tor 992 returned to the Navy base at Cape Panwa, and quickly had the injured man taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Lt Charus Lemparn of the Chalong Police, who is the officer tasked with investigating the fire, told The Phuket News that he had yet to learn any details of how the fire started or the extent of damage to the boat.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command urged any people in distress on land or sea to call the Navy hotline 1696.

