Musical Weekend

Friday & Saturday, from 6:00 - 10:00 pm. at Lagoon Quay.
From 15 November 2019 - 28 March 2020.
Live music, DJ, Balloon, Bozo and movie corner.
Good fun, Good atmosphere, Good dining. It's all at Phuket's most Lively Marina..the place to be.
Start From: Friday 15 November 2019, 06:00PM to Saturday 28 March 2020, 10:00PM
|Person :
|Phuket Boat Lagoon
|Address :
|Lagoon Quay
|Phone :
|076 239 888 ext.318
