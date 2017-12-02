The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Music extravaganza set to rock all night with all your favourite movie songs

The Boat That Rocked is a live music extravaganza set to be delivered by some of the best veteran and up-and-coming musicians and entertainers in Phuket.

Sunday 3 December 2017, 12:02PM

Unlike the show’s predecessor The Phantom of the Popera, The Boat That Rocked will feature special appearances by selected students from The Phuket Academy of Performing Arts, to provide them with the opportunity to sing and play alongside seasoned professionals in a big-stage setting.

The show will focus on music from the movies and the cast will deliver variations of almost 40 songs from more than 70 movies.

“Most eras of music and movies have been covered, but there is a limit to what can be packed into a two and a half hour show. We’ve tried to include all of the big ones, but even then we have had to leave out such amazing musicals as Grease, Hair, The Blues Brothers and so many more!” said the producer of the show Gary Crause.

“But the 39 songs that we have managed to include in some form or another will definitely have the audience rocking on the dance floor,” he added.

The cast will perform such numbers as “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme”, “Footloose”, “Rock The Boat”, “Xanadu”, “Fame”, “My Heart Will Go On” and many more classics from much-loved movies.

Gary went on to boast that the show will offer, “a little disco, a touch of soul and heaps of 80’s pop, as well as plenty of kick-ass rock ‘n roll! We have no doubt that it will be the one party event not to miss out on during this December.”

KMM Services

The audience is encouraged to dress as their favourite movie star, rock star or pop-icon for the performance, and there will be ample opportunity to make use of the dance floor that will be located directly in front of the stage.

The ticket price of B750 per person includes popcorn or candyfloss, a hotdog or a burger and a slushy. Vegetarian burgers and hotdogs will be available, and slushies in adult flavours will also be available on the night. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase during the evening.

The Boat that Rocked is happening on Dec 9 at the White House Marquee at Phuket Boat Lagoon. Doors will open at 6:30pm and the show will start at about 7pm. There is no allocated seating except for parties booking tables of 10.

 

To book your tickets please visit: phuketticketmaster.com or send an email to: info@legendmusic.net.  

This event is proudly sponsored by Live 89.5 and The Phuket News.

 

 
