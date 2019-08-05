Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking

Start From: Friday 30 August 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 30 August 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Briefing: 5-6pm. Free admission.

Networking: 6.30 - 9.00pm (last drinks 8.30pm). THB 500 for members/THB 900 non-members. Price includes food & selecrted beverages.

Join us to hear from Tareq Bagaeen CEO aQedina, a hotelier with over 2 decades of extensive experiences in international sales, shares his insights how he strives to develop hungry and effective salespeople in today's markets for today's consumers. From showing how to be the persuasive negotiator with outstanding technical and interpersonal skills through to constant research, learning, dedication, teamwork and energy, he will explain how it all works! www.bccthai.com





