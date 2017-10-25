BANGKOK: Thousands of mourners were passing through security screening today (Oct 25) at nine checkpoints around the venue for the Royal Cremation, as foreign dignitaries continued to arrive for the main ceremony tomorrow (Oct 26).

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 01:14PM

Mourners wait for screening near Sanam Luang, Bangkok, this morning (Oct 25). Photo: JS100 Radio

Screening of queueing mourners began at 5am at Saphan Mon bridge, Tha Chang pier, Thammasat University, the Earth Goddess statue, Kalayana Maitri Rd, Chang Rong Si Bridge, Phra Chetuphon intersection, Tha Phra Chan intersection and Somdet Phra Pin Klao bridge.

Many had been camped out on nearby pavements since Monday (Oct 23), braving rain, sun and heat, determined to secure a prime spot to view the cremation ceremony for their beloved late king, Rama IX.

At the checkpoints, authorities were checking ID cards and looking for weapons, professional cameras with zoom lenses and umbrellas and fans in colours other than black.

According to the Foreign Ministry, high-level representatives of 42 other countries will attend the ceremonies.

Yesterday, the VIP arrivals included Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, Queen Sofia of Spain, King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u of Tonga, and Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro of Vatican City.

Arrivals this morning included Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Olga Epifanova, deputy chair of the Lower House in Russia.

People continue to arrive in Bangkok from the provinces to attend the Royal Cremation. Others were attending ceremonial activities today and tomorrow in their home provinces.

In Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, residents gave alms to 159 Buddhist monks and novices in Muang district and about 1,000 people decorated a three-kilometre-long section of road with marigold flowers and put up billboards depicting the late King’s works.

In Nakhon Phanom, workers were decorating the local replica of the Royal Crematorium with more than 30,000 blossoming marigold plants.

Tomorrow, mourners will lay sandalwood flowers at the crematorium as a measure of their love and respect for Rama IX.

Read original story here.