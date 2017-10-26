NATIONWIDE: Black-clad people all over the country have thronged the replicas of the Royal Crematorium and sandalwood flower pavilions to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol.

Thursday 26 October 2017, 11:05AM

Mourners wait for their turn to lay sandalwood flowers at a replica of the royal crematorium in the compound of the provincial hall in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, today (Oct 26). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

More than 20,000 mourners packed Wat Klang Mai in Surat Thani since 6am to be among the first to lay the flowers at a pavilion at the temple.

Thousands of mourners thronged the provincial hall in Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima, the location where a replica had been erected.

In Phetchabun, provincial Governor Pibul Hattakitkosol said the province expected 30,000 mourners at the replica in the provincial hall compound and at least 200,000 to lay sandalwood flowers in the pavilions in all districts.

Norjai Lor, an ethnic Hmong in Khao Kor district in Phetchabun, took all his family members to a pavilion at Wat Ban Na Yao for the occasion.

"I want to be one of those paying respects to our beloved King Rama IX to send him to heaven," he said.

Residents also thronged the provincial hall in Buri Ram to pay their last respects to the beloved King.

Tens of thousands were seen at the replicas and pavilions in other provinces, including Phuket, Chonburi, Uttaradit and Phayao.

Mourners are allowed to lay sandalwood flowers from 9am-4pm and from 6.30pm-10pm.

Eighty-nine replicas of the royal crematorium have been built in Bangkok and all provinces. In addition, there are 878 sandalwood flower stations across the country for mourners.

